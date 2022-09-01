Five films to see for €4 on National Cinema Day

Make the most of National Cinema Day with some of these recommendations 
Five films to see for €4 on National Cinema Day

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of "DC League of Super-Pets" in Los Angeles. (Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 16:49
Maeve Lee

With National Cinema Day taking place on Saturday, cinemas across the country are offering tickets for just €4 to mark the occasion.

If you’re struggling for some inspiration on what to watch, here are some great flix worth checking out this weekend.

Elvis 

Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, this is the movie everyone has been talking about. The story of the life of Elvis Presley and his music is told through the complicated relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Rated PG 13 and directed by Baz Luhrmann, it explores the highs and lows of Presley’s life with plenty of his hits throughout and has a 94% audience score on rottentomatoes.com.

Orphan: First Kill
Orphan: First Kill

Orphan: First Kill 

We're still a long way from Halloween but if you’re in the mood for a horror, Orphan: First Kill is a prequel to the 2009 original Orphan. The film opens in an institute for the criminally insane in Estonia where Leena, played by Isabelle Fuhrman, has been locked up.

Written by David Coggeshall and directed by William Brent Bell, the film has been described as not being quite as effective as its predecessor but is a pretty solid horror all the same.

Bullet Train

If you have yet to see it, why not check out Brad Pitt in Bullet Train? Adapted from Kōtarō Isaka’s novel and directed by David Leitch, the film sees five assassins aboard the fast-moving train only to discover that their missions all have something in common. Pitt stars as unlucky assassin Ladybug who boards to steal a briefcase with ten million dollars.

With plenty of unexpected cameos, it’s worth getting on board the Bullet Train.

Pictured is Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood in Nope.
Pictured is Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood in Nope.

Nope 

From Jordan Peele, the writer-director of Get Out, Nope incorporates sci-fi, horror, mystery and a bit of Western as it follows the residents of a remote valley in California.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood, Nope is not as gripping as Jordan Peele’s debut Get Out but it still leaves an impression.

Super Pets (2022) Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski in Super Pets (2022)
Super Pets (2022) Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski in Super Pets (2022)

DC League of Super-Pets 

And finally, if it's some light-hearted fun and a good cartoon you’re after, DC League of Super-Pets has something for the whole family.

Starring Krypto the Super-Dog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), who is Superman’s (John Krasinski) canine pal, young viewers will love this combination of pets and superheroes. As for the adults, there are also plenty of in-jokes.

The storyline follows best friends Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman who share the same superpowers. However, when Superman is kidnapped Krypto must master his own powers and enlist the help of some friends.

More in this section

Blackbird review: Michael Flatley is found wanting in clichéd and wildly improbable spy thriller Blackbird review: Michael Flatley is found wanting in clichéd and wildly improbable spy thriller
Arcade Fire, Portishead, Outkast: Magic moments from Electric Picnic through the years  S Arcade Fire, Portishead, Outkast: Magic moments from Electric Picnic through the years 
Question of Taste: Valérie David-McGonnell of Cork French Film Festival Question of Taste: Valérie David-McGonnell of Cork French Film Festival
Filmcinema
<p>Tubridy is "absolutely delighted" to be back in the hot seat this Friday night. Picture: Andres Poveda</p>

Michael Flatley and Love Island's Ekin-Su to join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices