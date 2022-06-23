Album review: Contemporary gloss doesn't quite shine on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Soundtrack 

Inspired and indulgent, often in the same heartbeat, Baz Luhrmann is the ultimate marmite film-maker. And his new Elvis biopic looks set to be one of his most divisive projects yet, as it fillets the facts to lionise Elvis as a sort of 20th-century Jesus.

Luhrmann’s fairytale retelling of the rise and fall of a rock ’n roll messiah has spawned a soundtrack in its own image. What a hodgepodge it is, with such unlikely bedfellows as Eminem, Doja Cat, Eurovision winners Måneskin and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks all applying their own, often aggressively distinctive, spin on the Presley catalogue.