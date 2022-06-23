Album review: Contemporary gloss doesn't quite shine on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Soundtrack 

Jack White and Kacey Musgrave are great, but some of the other workings of Elvis songs aren't quite worthy of the king of rock'n'roll 
Album review: Contemporary gloss doesn't quite shine on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Soundtrack 

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Soundtrack has the likes of  Eminem, Doja Cat, and Stevie Knicks covering the King's songs. 

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 22:15
Ed Power

Inspired and indulgent, often in the same heartbeat, Baz Luhrmann is the ultimate marmite film-maker. And his new Elvis biopic looks set to be one of his most divisive projects yet, as it fillets the facts to lionise Elvis as a sort of 20th-century Jesus.

Luhrmann’s fairytale retelling of the rise and fall of a rock ’n roll messiah has spawned a soundtrack in its own image. What a hodgepodge it is, with such unlikely bedfellows as Eminem, Doja Cat, Eurovision winners Måneskin and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks all applying their own, often aggressively distinctive, spin on the Presley catalogue.

This is through-the-looking glass Elvis – an attempt to put a contemporary gloss on the most pastiched, parodied and worshipped singer of the past 100 years. And, just like Luhrmann’s filmography, the results are wildly varied: it is easy to imagine some Elvis fans entranced by the results, others appalled.

Elvis is a ghost swirling throughout. His spirit manifests as a haunting vocal as the record opens with a snatch of Suspicious Minds. But we’re soon off the deep end as Doja Cat brings TikTokker energy to Vegas, her groove-heavy take on Hound Dog.

The sense that Elvis has left to the building, potentially never to return, is heightened on Tupelo Shuffle where producer Diplo and rapper Swae Lee perform sonic surgery on That’s Alright Mama.

Heresy or respectful reinvention? Again, Presley devotees will agree to differ. They may, however, be united in their love for Kacey Musgrave’s straight arrowed take on Can’t Help Falling In Love, which pairs her stripped down voice with a simple piano.

The same instinct for authenticity informs Måneskin’s If I Can Dream and Stevie Nicks’ Cotton Candy Land. Best of all is Jack White’s remix of Power Of My Love, which juxtaposes Elvis’s voice in gutbucket guitars and White’s distinctive snarl. It’s the most un-Luhrmann-esque thing here – a tribute that plays it straight without a suggestion of irony.

Read More

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis: The good, the bad and the ugly of the pop pioneer's story

More in this section

Woman lies on the beach reading a book Summer holiday reads: 20 good fiction books for the beach and beyond 
Dara oBrien LATM Photo by Ray Keogh 'Big shout out to everyone who wanted to go to Chemical Brothers': Laughs galore as Dara Ó Briain returns to Cork
Harry Styles in Dublin review: A euphoric Aviva worships its hero at fantastic gig Harry Styles in Dublin review: A euphoric Aviva worships its hero at fantastic gig
<p> Kate Bush blossomed in the 1980s, and that era left its DNA in her sound. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)</p>

Tom Dunne: Of course I was right about the 1980s and Kate Bush

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices