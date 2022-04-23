In Pictures: Ed Sheeran kicks off world tour with sold-out Croke Park gig

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran kicked off his latest world tour in Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday evening.
80,000 packed the stadium for this gig - the first sold-out concert at the venue since 2019.
Before he took to the stage, the crowd were warmed up Limerick rapper Denise Chaila and English singer Maisie Peters
Sheeran will perform at the stadium again tomorrow night, before travelling Leeside for gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in on April 28 and 29.
The following weekend (May 5 and 6), he will perform in Limerick before finishing up his Irish tour stint in Belfast on May 12th and 13th.