In Pictures: Ed Sheeran kicks off world tour with sold-out Croke Park gig

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran kicked off his latest world tour in Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday evening.

80,000 packed the stadium for this gig - the first sold-out concert at the venue since 2019.

Before he took to the stage, the crowd were warmed up Limerick rapper Denise Chaila and English singer Maisie Peters

Sheeran will perform at the stadium again tomorrow night, before travelling Leeside for gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in on April 28 and 29.

The following weekend (May 5 and 6), he will perform in Limerick before finishing up his Irish tour stint in Belfast on May 12th and 13th.

Fans Ellie Gaire, Aoibheann Stokes from Lucan Dublin arriving for the Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park Stadium Dublin this evening as he kicks off his much-anticipated Mathematics tour across the country. Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Ed Sheeran performing at Croke Park Stadium Dublin this evening as he kicks off his much-anticipated Mathematics tour across the country.

Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park. Picture Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Singer Ed Sheeran singing at his Concert in Croke Park tonight. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fan Nikita Doyle from Ballivor Meath at Ed Sheeran's concert in Croke Park tonight. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ed Sheeran fans Jennie Hoey, Orla Higgins, Lizzy Hoey, Ellie Higgins from Clondalkin Dublin