Thursday TV Tips: A very fragile pact of silence after a shocking death

The Price of Everything

RTÉ One, 7pm

A look at rent prices, house deposits, mortgage rates and more.

Luxury Homes & Gardens for Less

Channel 4, 8pm

How to get the look without breaking the bank: Industry insiders reveal where to find identical items for a fraction of the price, and how to buy premium paint and tiles for a steal.

The Pact (new series)

Virgin Media One, 9pm

A shocking death forces five friends (Anna, Nancy, Louie, Cat and Tish) into a fragile pact of silence. Starring Laura Fraser and Eddie Marsan.

Primetime — climate special

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

With special reports on switching to electric cars and living a low-carbon lifestyle. Architect Dermot Bannon talks about the changes needed when it comes to future living.

Other Voices

RTÉ2, 11pm

The music show returns for its 20th series. Includes a surprise performance from global superstar Dermot Kennedy, a debut by RTÉ Choice Music Prize nominee, Orla Gartland, a set from Dublin garage-rockers Sprints, and alternative hip-hop duo Tebi Rex.

Sport

Europa Conference League: PSG v Leicester City (ko 5.45pm, BT Sport).

Hard Cell

Netflix

Six-part mockumentary series set in the fictional female prison HMP Woldsley. Catherine Tate plays a range of different characters, including governor Laura Willis, who believes that creativity leads to rehabilitation, and Big Viv, a psychopath serving a life sentence. Cameras follow the inmates as they rehearse a musical directed by ex-EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison.

Radio

Bladhaire, R na G, 3pm: The launch of the Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair festival, live from Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair,

including live music from Dermot Byrne and Steve Cooney, Diane Cannon, Bríd Harper, members of The SíFiddlers, and Caoimhín Mac Aoidh.

The Nature of Things, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Why do milk teeth fall out? Bite into the fascinating world of baby teeth, shark teeth, and even... mosquito teeth?

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Limerick rapper, Denise Chaila, brought home gold at January’s Music Moves Europe awards in The Netherlands — Dan Hegarty presents her performance.