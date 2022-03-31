Thursday TV Tips: First Dates with a doctor, a deckchair, Taylor Swift fans and a strawberry daiquiri

The Price of Everything

RTÉ One, 7pm

The Caribbean Dub - Santis O’Garro, Instagram budgeting mentor, co-presents The Price of Everything

Consumer show with Conor Pope and Santis O’Garro. Each episode focuses on a different topic, including transport, housing and energy. But it begins with food, revealing that price hikes are already starting to bite. A single mother from Carlow discusses her concerns before visiting food bank volunteers.

Dragons' Den

BBC One, 8pm

Two sisters present their maternity-wear business to potential investors, and will a new type of fizzy cocktail prove to be the Dragons' taste? An entrepreneur pitches an idea to help businesses become more accessible for anyone with a disability, and a builder believes that he's come up with a game-changer for the construction trade.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

GP Dee (61) from Westmeath meets with healthcare worker James (64) from Mayo. 6’6” Chris (27) from Dublin and 5’3” Áine (26) from Limerick are paired together; Lisa (55) from Dublin dines with Aidan (67) also from Dublin. And Masters student Caoimhe (23) from Armagh is matched with hotel receptionist John (23) from Cavan.

Putin's Road to War

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Michael Kirk and his team reveal the inside story of what led to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, examining the events that shaped Vladimir Putin and the grievances that drive him.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Artist Daniel O’Neill is the subject of a retrospective exhibition at the Farmleigh Gallery — curator Karen Reihill joins Seán Rocks to discuss.

The Nature of Things, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Answering the questions of nature — why do leaves fall off of some trees but not off of others?

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Dan Hegarty presents a live set from indie outfit Soda Blonde, recorded at Dublin’s Vicar Street last month as part of the Choice Music Prize ceremony.