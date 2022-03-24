First Dates review: No luck for Corkonians or culchies in hit-and-miss episode

Judy & Michael

Lovely Judy from Kimmage is first up tonight. The 39-year-old make-up artist arrives looking for a man to settle down with, and hopefully have children with some day. “If I see a baby I cry,” she tells the camera, welling up.

Judy is paired up with 48-year-old Michael from Blackrock in Dublin, who shows up in a dapper blue suit (Mateo isn’t best pleased) eager to impress. The date starts off with the usual snooze-fest smalltalk, but soon turns more serious when Judy asks Michael about his lack of an alcohol beverage, and he admits he’s been to rehab.

“There’s no way I’d be sitting here if I hadn’t stopped drinking,” he says, adding that he believes most addicts have an underlying trauma that hasn’t been dealt with.

“We all have trauma,” Judy says, opening up about her experience of sexual assault.

When asked whether they’re up for another date, the two both nod simultaneously and beam at each other. “Happy days,” Judy says with a thumbs up.

Aaron & James

Paying his second visit to the restaurant is Corkonian Aaron. The 43-year-old says he had an amazing experience last time, but sadly it just wasn't love. And after a lonely lockdown, he’s more than ready to come home to someone in the evenings.

Our Cork man is paired up with insurance broker and identical twin James from Mayo. The 39-year-old has been single for three years and is starting to get concerned. “Everyone my age is settling down, starting a family... time for me now to find my life partner.”

Aaron has another grand-ole date, with coming out, having children, and the trials and tribulations of modern dating all on the cards. Unfortunately, the Cork chap is left lonely-hearted once more as his date James isn’t up for round two. But, credit where credit is due, we have to commend James for making a point of stating his opinion first to save Aaron’s blushes.

Naomi & John

Horse-riding enthusiast Naomi from Galway hasn’t had much luck with city boys, so she’s hoping to land a winner with country boy John, also from Galway. In a stereotypical battle of the culchies, the two discuss tractors, land and creameries.

Thirty-three-year-old John admits he’s chosen “the land” over relationships in the past, but now he’s come to the realisation that “if you’re happy, it doesn’t matter whether you have the land or not.” Wise words John, wise words.

At the end of the night, John picks up the bill though Naomi offers to split. “Janey Mac, people would be giving out ha,” he says. But, while John is everything Naomi wants “on paper” she says she didn’t feel the “chemical reaction” or spark. “Sure that’s okay,” he says. “Bit disappointed alright,” he admits, “but ara, what can you do.”

Ryan & Aoibhinn

Louth lad Ryan is matched with “absolutely rocket” Aoibhinn from Armagh. Aoibhinn comes with some great advice from her Granda, “Looks fade, personality doesn’t. My Granda always used to say that to me. You always need to be able to have the craic with someone, because you can laugh until you're 90.”

We don’t see too much from the 27-year-old's date, bar Ryan’s tale of climbing Kilimanjaro for his cousin who has cystic fibrous. While originally, he was due to take on the challenge with a group of 20 others, in the end, he travelled with just one other person, who ultimately was forced to pull out before they started. So, he climbed it alone – with the help of some local African boys. “The people out there, they had everything to give to ya,” he says against an emotional backing track, “They were actually very like Irish people... but, African.”

Asked afterwards how she felt the date had gone, Aoibhinn says her face “hurt from laughing” while Ryan says he felt a spark. When the pair are asked the important question, Aoibhinn suggests they answer together on 3...2..1...“Yes,” they both say, with nervous smiles quickly turning to giddy relief.

First Dates Ireland airs Thursdays 9.30pm on RTÉ2