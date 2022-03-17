17 classic Irish shows and films to stream over St Patrick's weekend

The day of the Irish is upon us — and we plan to fully embrace all of the St Patrick's Day celebrations over our four day weekend. But after we've fully soaked in the parades and festivals, and maybe had one-too-many pints of the black stuff, we'll be happy to throw ourselves in front of the laptop. Here are some of our top picks for your Paddy's Day streaming session featuring homegrown gems, the best of Irish talent and not a dodgy Irish accent in sight.
Kildare comedian, actress and writer Aisling Bea's TV series about a young woman attempting to put her life back in order after a nervous breakdown. Witty and full of heart. Stream on Netflix.
A self-described outsider is sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school, where he forms an unexpected bond with the star player. Fionn O’Shea, Andrew Scott and Moe Dunford star. Stream on Netflix.
Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel and directed by Lenny Abrahamson — this is worth a re-watch, and bonus points to Daisy Edgar-Jones for not butchering the Irish accent. Stream on RTÉ player.
A coming-of-age comedy set in Ireland in the mid-90s. Things begin to unravel when two closeted teens - Eddie and Amber, decide to stage a fake relationship to stop everyone from speculating about their sexuality. Starring Fionn O'Shea, Lola Petticrew and Sharon Horgan. Stream on Amazon Prime.
An uplifting musical comedy about an Irish boy seeking rock and roll stardom during the 1980s. Amazing soundtrack.
A classic.follows two Cork inner-city teenagers, Conor and Jock, as they embark on a 160km road trip on stolen bikes in the hopes of finding an unrecovered bale of coke. Stream on Netflix.
Arguably one of Jamie Dornan's best performances. Gillian Anderson stars as a detective superintendent battling her own personal demons as she tries to get inside the head of a serial killer (Dornan) hiding behind a family-man facade. Stream on Netflix.
Three Dublin women and their families choose sides in the Easter Uprising of 1916 in this five-part mini series. A good watch for the weekend that's in it. Stream on RTÉ player.
In Dublin, friends Aisling and Danielle must come to terms with adulthood when their millennial hijinks and hangovers begin to wear off. Staring the late, great Nika McGuigan, Seana Kerslake and Amy Huberman. Stream on RTÉ player.
Two boys flee the drab Dublin slums on a magical white horse. Stream on Amazon Prime.
We're yet to meet a single person who didn't enjoy Lisa McGee's comedy series set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Stream on Netflix.
The 2018 documentary follows world champion boxer Katie Taylor as she attempts to rebuild her career and rescale the heights after a year of turmoil. Stream on Amazon Prime.
To revive their once-booming town, a group of villagers steals a costly shipment of Viagra so they can sell it — but hide it in the town’s holy well. John Lynch, Cian Barry, Cornelious Clarke and Lochlainn O’Mearain star.
Sure look, it's a classic. All five series are available to stream on the RTÉ player.
The incredible story of Pandora 'Panti' Bliss and her creator, Rory O'Neill. Part glamorous aunt, part Jessica Rabbit, Panti is an accidental activist and, in her own words, 'a court jester, whose role is to say the unsayable'. Stream on Amazon Prime.
Girl meets boy — love songs ensue. Stream on Netflix.
All three series are available to stream on the RTÉ player.