17 classic Irish shows and films to stream over St Patrick's weekend

The day of the Irish is upon us — and we plan to fully embrace all of the St Patrick's Day celebrations over our four day weekend. But after we've fully soaked in the parades and festivals, and maybe had one-too-many pints of the black stuff, we'll be happy to throw ourselves in front of the laptop. Here are some of our top picks for your Paddy's Day streaming session featuring homegrown gems, the best of Irish talent and not a dodgy Irish accent in sight.

1. This Way Up