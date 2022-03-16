Five of the most delicious Irish recipes to cook on St Patrick's Day

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a Swiss roll tin with baking parchment.

To make the roulade, whisk the egg whites with half of the sugar until stiff peaks form.

Melt the chocolate over a saucepan of simmering water and set aside to cool.

Whisk the egg yolks, with the other half of the sugar and the vanilla until the whisk leaves a trace in the mixture. Fold the cooled chocolate into the mixture along with the cocoa powder. Gently fold in the egg whites a quarter at a time.

Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for about 25 minutes, until firm to touch. Once cool enough to handle turn out onto a damp tea towel. Allow to cool completely

To make the filling whip the ricotta, icing sugar and Baileys until smooth. Stir in the hazelnuts.