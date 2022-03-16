Five of the most delicious Irish recipes to cook on St Patrick's Day

Irish country soup
Rich, hearty and filled with vegetables, this soup is the perfect solution for a cold winter evening - enjoy with homemade bread
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Starter
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
175g un-smoked streaky Irish bacon
olive or sunflower oil
150g potatoes, peeled and chopped into 5mm pieces
50g onions, finely chopped
1 small garlic clove (optional)
450g very ripe tomatoes, peeled and diced or 400g tin of tomatoes and juice
salt
freshly ground pepper
½-1 tsp sugar
750ml homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock
50g cabbage, finely chopped
chopped parsley, to garnish
Method
Remove the rind from the bacon if necessary.
Prepare the vegetables
Cut the bacon into 5mm dice approx. Blanch the bacon cubes in cold water to remove some of the salt. Drain and dry on kitchen paper.
Sauté in a little olive or sunflower oil until the fat runs and the bacon is crisp and golden. Add potatoes, onions and crushed garlic. Sweat for 10 minutes and then add diced tomatoes and any juice. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. Cover with stock and cook for five minutes.
Add the finely chopped cabbage and continue to simmer just until the cabbage is cooked. Taste and adjust seasoning. Sprinkle with lots of chopped parsley and serve.
Irish apple cake
This traditional cake is filled with rich and tender new season apples with a velvety crumb
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
225g white flour
¼ tsp baking powder
110g butter
125g caster sugar
1 egg
50-125ml milk, approx
1-2 cooking apples
2-3 cloves (optional)
egg wash
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl.
Rub in the butter with your fingertips until it resembles the texture of breadcrumbs.
Add 75g caster sugar, make a well in the centre and mix to a soft dough with the beaten egg and enough milk to form a soft dough.
Divide in two. Put one half onto a greased ovenproof plate and pat out with floured fingers to cover the base.
Peel, core and chop up the apples, place them on the dough and add 45g sugar, depending on the sweetness of the apples.
Roll out the remaining pastry and fit on top. This is easier said than done as this ‘pastry’ is more like scone dough and as a result is very soft. Press the sides together, cut a slit through the lid, egg wash and bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes approximately, or until cooked through and nicely browned.
Dredge with caster sugar and serve warm with Barbados sugar and softly whipped cream.
Old-fashioned Irish salad
This simple, old fashioned salad can be quite delicious when it’s made with a crisp lettuce, good home-grown tomatoes and cucumbers, free-range eggs and home preserved beetroot
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
Fresh watercress or butterhead
Lettuce
2 hard-boiled eggs, preferably free-range, quartered
2-4 tomatoes, quartered
16 slices of cucumber
4 slices pickled beetroot
4 tiny scallions or spring onions
2-4 sliced radishes
Chopped parsley
To serve:
Salad cream
Method
Hard-boil the eggs for the salad. Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil, gently slide in the eggs, boil for 10 minutes (12 if they are very fresh), strain off the hot water and cover with cold water. Peel when cold. Wash and dry the lettuce and scallions.
To assemble the salads: Arrange a few lettuce leaves on each of 4 plates. Scatter a few quartered tomatoes and 2 hard-boiled egg quarters, a few slices of cucumber and 1 radish or 2 slices of beetroot on each plate. Garnish with spring onion and watercress, scatter the remaining egg white (from the dressing) over the salad and chopped parsley.
Put a tiny bowl of salad cream in the centre of each plate and serve immediately while the salad is crisp and before the beetroot starts to run.
Irish stew
Good quality neck chops of lamb, streaky bacon, fresh herbs and plenty of vegetables blend beautifully to create a comforting classic for family suppers
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 50 mins
Total Time 2 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
3 large onions, peeled and sliced thickly
10 medium potatoes, peeled and cut in half
900g lamb neck, cut into chunks
4 springs of thyme
5-6 medium to large carrots, peeled and cut into thick rounds
good handful of chopped parsley
200g smoked streaky bacon or rashers, cut into large chunks
1 bay leaf
80g pearl barley
850ml lamb or good chicken stock
a little rapeseed oil
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat a little rapeseed oil in a large casserole over a medium-high heat. Add the bacon chunks for a few minutes until starting to crisp up. Add the lamb, allowing it to brown for around 5 or 6 minutes.
Remove the meat and set aside.
Add the onion and carrot to the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes until the onion is starting to turn translucent and brown. Add the meat back to the pan along with the bay leaf, sprigs of thyme and parsley. Pour in the stock along with the pearl barley and bring it all to a gentle simmer.
Add the potatoes to the casserole, sitting them on top of the stew and place in the oven with the lid on for around 90 minutes.
Remove from the oven and check that the potatoes are well done — falling apart when you place a knife into their floury flesh. You can stir them through or leave them on top, adding a few flecks of butter to each potato and a good crack of black pepper. You can garnish the whole thing with some more chopped parsley, chives or even some spring onion.
Chocolate roulade with whipped Irish Cream liqueur
Luxurious and rich, Irish Cream adds an extra layer of deliciousness to this roulade
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
For the roulade:
6 eggs, separated
170g golden caster sugar
180g dark chocolate, broken into very small even sized pieces
1 tsp vanilla
2 tbsp cocoa powder, sieved
For the filling:
250g ricotta
20g icing sugar
30ml Baileys
20g hazelnuts, toasted and finely chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a Swiss roll tin with baking parchment.
To make the roulade, whisk the egg whites with half of the sugar until stiff peaks form.
Melt the chocolate over a saucepan of simmering water and set aside to cool.
Whisk the egg yolks, with the other half of the sugar and the vanilla until the whisk leaves a trace in the mixture. Fold the cooled chocolate into the mixture along with the cocoa powder. Gently fold in the egg whites a quarter at a time.
Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for about 25 minutes, until firm to touch. Once cool enough to handle turn out onto a damp tea towel. Allow to cool completely
To make the filling whip the ricotta, icing sugar and Baileys until smooth. Stir in the hazelnuts.
Spread the filling onto the cooled roulade. It is nicer to have the shinier side exposed so the filling is spread on the side that was face down in the tin. Leave about an inch all around the sides as the mixture will spread as you roll the roulade. With one of the short edges facing you, gently roll the roulade into a sausage shape, using the tea towel to help you on each turn. Sprinkle more hazel nuts or flaked chocolate over the top if you wish and serve.
Best ever Irish coffee
I’ve perfected this recipe over time and believe it really is the best ever Irish coffee
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
75 ml double cream (well chilled)
2 tbsp light muscovado sugar
2 tbsp whiskey
2 tbsp baileys
2 tbsp kahúla (coffee liqueur)
300ml freshly brewed piping hot espresso coffee
pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, to decorate
Method
I’ve perfected this recipe over time and believe it really is the best ever Irish coffee. Heat the glasses if you can be bothered (to keep the coffee hot for longer), by pouring boiling water over them from a kettle, and turning them carefully so that they do not crack. Or you could take glasses straight from the dishwasher while still piping hot.
Place the cream in a bowl and whip lightly, then chill until needed. Heat a small, heavy-based frying pan over a medium heat. Sprinkle the sugar over the base of the frying pan and heat for 1 minute, without stirring - the sugar will caramelise.
Pour in the whiskey and quickly light with a match or flambé - the sugar will seize and harden, but don’t worry as it will melt again once the flames die down. Stir in the Baileys and Kahúla and cook over a high heat for 3-4 minutes until smooth, stirring constantly to help the sugar dissolve.
Divide the alcohol mixture between two hefty, thick-stemmed glasses, (both about 250ml/9fl oz in capacity) and then carefully pour in the coffee.
Then, over the back of a metal spoon, carefully pour a layer of cream on top (the spoon trick really is worth doing as it helps prevent the cream from sinking). Add a tiny grating of nutmeg and serve at once.