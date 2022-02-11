Only beginning to play Wordle? You can catch up with the Wordle Archive

Word puzzler Wordle has officially moved to the New York Times' website - taking some players' winning streaks and stats with it, according to reports.
And while some international users have been in a foul humour about its use of American spellings for certain words, others have already been working away on archiving the glory days of the game's original version.
The Wordle Archive, assembled from the original code by programmer Devang Thakkar, allows players to play the word game phenomenon from day one - allowing recent converts to play a boss-rush of over 260 (and counting?) daily brain-benders on their desktop, or any device with an internet browser.
Original programmer Josh Wardle sold the game to the New York Times for "a low seven-figure fee" last month, after it took off in a big way on Twitter, becoming part of users' daily routines.
The game, originally programmed as a gift to Wardle's girlfriend, earned goodwill for running without any advertising, and was completely open-source, allowing the emergence of clones, variants and language editions like Gaelgóir favourite Foclach.
How long this user-friendly state of affairs lasts once Wordle eventually goes behind the NYT's paywall, however, is anyone's guess - but for now, the Wordle Archive also allows players an NYT-free alternative version of the day's puzzling action.
- Play on at the Wordle Archive.