Tuesday TV Tips: Fab Kerry house is a Home of the Year contender

And hospital drama This is Going to Hurt with Ben Whishaw
Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Home of the Year: judges Hugh Wallace, Sara Cosgrove and Amanda Bone
The judging panel of Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone, and Sara Cosgrove explore 21 stunning homes the length and breadth of the country in Galway, Wicklow, Down, Cork, Longford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Antrim, Kerry, and Tipperary.

This Is Going to Hurt

BBC1, 9pm

Adam (Ben Whishaw) and Shruti (Ambika Mod). Picture: Anika Molnar
Dark comic drama, starring Ben Whishaw. Adam struggles to cope with the emotional ramifications of his mistake and becomes increasingly difficult to be around, at work and at home.

Sport

Champions League: Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid (ko 8pm, RTÉ2); Sporting CP v Manchester City (ko 8pm, BT Sport).

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty dives back into the RTÉ session archives: A 1981 Fanning Session features the original three-piece iteration of The Blades, while a 2012 Studio 8 session sees cult Irish indie outfit, Tieranniesaur, in live action.

