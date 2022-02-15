Tuesday TV Tips: Fab Kerry house is a Home of the Year contender

RTÉ One, 8.30pm
The judging panel of Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone, and Sara Cosgrove explore 21 stunning homes the length and breadth of the country in Galway, Wicklow, Down, Cork, Longford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Antrim, Kerry, and Tipperary.
BBC1, 9pm
Dark comic drama, starring Ben Whishaw. Adam struggles to cope with the emotional ramifications of his mistake and becomes increasingly difficult to be around, at work and at home.
Champions League:v (ko 8pm, RTÉ2); v (ko 8pm, BT Sport).
, 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty dives back into the RTÉ session archives: A 1981 Fanning Session features the original three-piece iteration of The Blades, while a 2012 Studio 8 session sees cult Irish indie outfit, Tieranniesaur, in live action.