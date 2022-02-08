Jessie Buckley and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast among Irish Oscar nominees

Belfast has received seven Oscar nominations: more than My Left Foot, making it the most nominated Irish film in the history of the Academy Awards.

The film, directed by Northern Irish actor Kenneth Brannagh, was nominated for best picture, best director, original song, best sound and original screenplay, while Judy Dench and Ciarán Hinds were nominated for their supporting roles in the film. It is Ciarán Hinds' first Oscar nomination.

Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.

Jamie Dornan and Catríona Balfe missed out on nominations for their roles in the film. Branagh has been up for an Oscar five times in the past but has yet to win.

Kerry actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for her first Oscar, getting the nod for best supporting actress for her performance in Netflix psycho-drama The Lost Daughter.

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Limerick's Ruth Negga was snubbed for her role in Passing. She previously received one best actress Academy Award nomination following her 2016 performance in Loving.

Power of the Dog and Dune topped the nominations this year, receiving 12 and 10 nods each, with Belfast tying with West Side Story as the third most-nominated movie.

Don't Look Up, which was written at Adam McKay's home in Co Cavan, also received four nominations: Best picture, original screenplay, film editing, and original score.

Nominations

Best Actor

Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield in tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith in King Richard

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Judi Dench in Belfast

Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Belfast — Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion

West Side Story — Steven Spielberg