Jessie Buckley and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast among Irish Oscar nominees

Belfast has received seven Oscar nominations: more than My Left Foot, making it the most nominated Irish film in the history of the Academy Awards.
The film, directed by Northern Irish actor Kenneth Brannagh, was nominated for best picture, best director, original song, best sound and original screenplay, while Judy Dench and Ciarán Hinds were nominated for their supporting roles in the film. It is Ciarán Hinds' first Oscar nomination.
Jamie Dornan and Catríona Balfe missed out on nominations for their roles in the film. Branagh has been up for an Oscar five times in the past but has yet to win.
Kerry actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for her first Oscar, getting the nod for best supporting actress for her performance in Netflix psycho-drama The Lost Daughter.
Limerick's Ruth Negga was snubbed for her role in Passing. She previously received one best actress Academy Award nomination following her 2016 performance in Loving.
Power of the Dog and Dune topped the nominations this year, receiving 12 and 10 nods each, with Belfast tying with West Side Story as the third most-nominated movie.
Don't Look Up, which was written at Adam McKay's home in Co Cavan, also received four nominations: Best picture, original screenplay, film editing, and original score.
Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield in tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith in King Richard
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth
Ciarán Hinds in Belfast
Troy Kotsur in CODA
Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Judi Dench in Belfast
Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Belfast — Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion
West Side Story — Steven Spielberg