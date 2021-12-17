Movie review: Kerry actress Jessie Buckley in slow-burning psychological thriller, The Lost Daughter

The film contrasts ideals of motherhood with the crippling burden of societal expectations
Movie review: Kerry actress Jessie Buckley in slow-burning psychological thriller, The Lost Daughter

The Lost Daughter: Jessie Buckley as young Leda. Picture: Yannis Drakoulidis/Netflix

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

Adapted from a novel by Elena Ferrante, The Lost Daughter (15A) opens on a Greek island with Leda (Olivia Colman), a professor of comparative literature, enjoying a solo vacation. 

When a brash American family arrive to colonise the tiny beach she has come to consider her own, Leda is initially irritated, but soon finds herself drawn to Nina (Dakota Fanning), a young woman who seems to be struggling to cope with her irrepressible toddler. 

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

When we learn, via flashback, that the younger Leda (played by Jessie Buckley) also found herself traumatised by the stress of establishing her academic credentials whilst trying to rear two young girls with little help from their father, Joe (Jack Farthing), Leda’s willingness to help Nina with her child begins to resemble a rather ominous obsession ... 

Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is making her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter is a slow-burning psychological thriller that contrasts ideals of motherhood with the crippling burden of societal expectations. 

Jessie Buckley as young Leda; Peter Sarsgaard as Professor Hardy. Picture: Yannis Drakouidis/Netflix
Jessie Buckley as young Leda; Peter Sarsgaard as Professor Hardy. Picture: Yannis Drakouidis/Netflix

‘I am an unnatural mother,’ Leda confesses to Nina at one point, a statement that is only true if it is unnatural to want more from life than to be tucked away into a convenient pigeonhole, but certainly causes us to wonder how far Leda was prepared to go in order to achieve the freedom she has always craved. 

Maggie Gyllenhaal has assembled an impressive cast here — Ed Harris and Paul Mescal fill out some of the supporting roles — but for the most part this an absorbing character study of its central character, with Olivia Colman in superb form as a woman clinging desperately to the very last vestige of self-control. 

(cinema release)

Read More

What a year: Joe Duffy, Panti Bliss, Tolü Makay and others pick their highlights

More in this section

Panto review: Aladdin at the Everyman brought us on a welcome magic-carpet escape  Panto review: Aladdin at the Everyman brought us on a welcome magic-carpet escape 
Check out some of Michael Sheen's looks — he spent up to 8 hours in  the make-up chair to achieve these Check out some of Michael Sheen's looks — he spent up to 8 hours in  the make-up chair to achieve these
Royal Carols - Together At Christmas Kate Middleton ‘excited’ to be hosting Christmas carol concert
the lost daughterPerson: Jessie BuckleyPerson: Olivia ColmanPerson: Peter SarsgaardPerson: Maggie GyllenhaalPerson: Ed HarrisPerson: Paul MescalPerson: Elena FerrantePerson: Dakota FanningPerson: Jack Farthing
<p>Joan Collins: Tensions with Dynasty co-star meant we did not speak for a season</p>

Joan Collins reveals what she did that annoyed her Dynasty co-star so much

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices