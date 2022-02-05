Saturday TV Tips: Bourne and Men in Black sequels and Central Intelligence on screens this evening

The US president leads the fight against a force of seemingly indestructible aliens intent on conquering Earth. Sci-fi adventure, with Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum
RTÉ One, 6.35pm
A youngster believes his baby brother is a tycoon sent to destroy his perfect family life. Animated comedy, featuring Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi's voices.
The five remaining celebrities are into the semi-final as Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan try to guess who they are.
Channel 4, 8.30pm
The intergalactic law enforcers tackle their biggest threat — a mole in the Men in Black organisation. Fantasy sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
RTÉ2, 9pm
The amnesiac assassin is framed for a botched CIA operation and faces a fight for survival as he tries to uncover his past. Action thriller sequel, with Matt Damon and Brian Cox.
Channel 4, 10.40pm
A rogue CIA agent turns to an old classmate for help when he is targeted by his own organisation. Action comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.
Rugby Six Nations —v , ko 2.15pm, RTÉ2 and UTV; v ko 4.45pm, Virgin Media One
GAA:v , throw-in 7pm, RTÉ2
Premier League:v , 6pm, BT Sport
FA Cup:v , ko 12.30pm, BBC One. v Argyle, 12.30pm, Premier Sports ROI2