Saturday TV Tips: Bourne and Men in Black sequels and Central Intelligence on screens this evening

— with Ireland v Wales and Kerry v Dublin for sports fans
Saturday TV Tips: Bourne and Men in Black sequels and Central Intelligence on screens this evening

The Bourne Supremacy; Central Intelligence; The Boss Baby; and Men in Black: International on television this evening

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Independence Day

Channel 4, 5.45pm

The US president leads the fight against a force of seemingly indestructible aliens intent on conquering Earth. Sci-fi adventure, with Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum 

The Boss Baby

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The Boss Baby. Picture: PA Photo/Fox UK
The Boss Baby. Picture: PA Photo/Fox UK

A youngster believes his baby brother is a tycoon sent to destroy his perfect family life. Animated comedy, featuring Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi's voices.

The Masked Singer

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

The five remaining celebrities are into the semi-final as Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan try to guess who they are. 

Men in Black: International

Channel 4, 8.30pm

Chris Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson in Marrakech in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black: International
Chris Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson in Marrakech in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black: International

The intergalactic law enforcers tackle their biggest threat — a mole in the Men in Black organisation. Fantasy sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The Bourne Supremacy

RTÉ2, 9pm

The Bourne Supremacy: Matt Damon as Jason Bourne and Julia Stiles as Nicky. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Studios
The Bourne Supremacy: Matt Damon as Jason Bourne and Julia Stiles as Nicky. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Studios

The amnesiac assassin is framed for a botched CIA operation and faces a fight for survival as he tries to uncover his past. Action thriller sequel, with Matt Damon and Brian Cox.

Central Intelligence

Channel 4, 10.40pm

Central Intelligence
Central Intelligence

A rogue CIA agent turns to an old classmate for help when he is targeted by his own organisation. Action comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Sport

Rugby Six Nations — Ireland v Wales, ko 2.15pm, RTÉ2 and UTV; Scotland v England ko 4.45pm, Virgin Media One

GAA: Kerry v Dublin, throw-in 7pm, RTÉ2

Premier League: Burnley v Watford, 6pm, BT Sport

FA Cup: Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United, ko 12.30pm, BBC One. Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle, 12.30pm, Premier Sports ROI2

Read More

The Rock drinks tequila and he sings hit Crystal Swing song

More in this section

Film Review: the real-life story of The Tinder Swindler grips and unsettles Film Review: the real-life story of The Tinder Swindler grips and unsettles
Film Review: Jockey saddles viewers up with emotional heft Film Review: Jockey saddles viewers up with emotional heft
Marty Whelan, a secret judging panel and Riverdance: it's the Late Late Eurosong Special Marty Whelan, a secret judging panel and Riverdance: it's the Late Late Eurosong Special
Central IntelligenceThe Bourne SupremacyMen in BlackThe Masked SingerThe Boss BabyIndependence DaytelevisionPerson: Will SmithPerson: Bill PullmanPerson: Jeff GoldblumPerson: Alec BaldwinPerson: Steve BuscemiPerson: Jonathan RossPerson: Davina McCallPerson: Rita OraPerson: Mo GilliganPerson: Chris HemsworthPerson: Tessa ThompsonPerson: Matt DamonPerson: Brian CoxPerson: Dwayne JohnsonPerson: Kevin Hart
<p>Conversations with Friends: Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane). Pictures: Enda Bowe/Hulu</p>

Here’s a first look at the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices