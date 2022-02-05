Saturday TV Tips: Bourne and Men in Black sequels and Central Intelligence on screens this evening

Independence Day

Channel 4, 5.45pm

The US president leads the fight against a force of seemingly indestructible aliens intent on conquering Earth. Sci-fi adventure, with Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum

The Boss Baby

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The Boss Baby. Picture: PA Photo/Fox UK

A youngster believes his baby brother is a tycoon sent to destroy his perfect family life. Animated comedy, featuring Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi's voices.

The Masked Singer

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

The five remaining celebrities are into the semi-final as Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan try to guess who they are.

Men in Black: International

Channel 4, 8.30pm

Chris Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson in Marrakech in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black: International

The intergalactic law enforcers tackle their biggest threat — a mole in the Men in Black organisation. Fantasy sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The Bourne Supremacy

RTÉ2, 9pm

The Bourne Supremacy: Matt Damon as Jason Bourne and Julia Stiles as Nicky. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Studios

The amnesiac assassin is framed for a botched CIA operation and faces a fight for survival as he tries to uncover his past. Action thriller sequel, with Matt Damon and Brian Cox.

Central Intelligence

Channel 4, 10.40pm

Central Intelligence

A rogue CIA agent turns to an old classmate for help when he is targeted by his own organisation. Action comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Sport

Rugby Six Nations — Ireland v Wales, ko 2.15pm, RTÉ2 and UTV; Scotland v England ko 4.45pm, Virgin Media One

GAA: Kerry v Dublin, throw-in 7pm, RTÉ2

Premier League: Burnley v Watford, 6pm, BT Sport

FA Cup: Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United, ko 12.30pm, BBC One. Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle, 12.30pm, Premier Sports ROI2