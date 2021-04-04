The Rock drinks tequila and he sings hit Crystal Swing song

The actor, better known in some quarters as The Rock, posted a video of him singing Crystal Swing’s He Drinks Tequila.
Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 10:31
Steve Neville

Dwayne Johnson may be best known as an actor, wrestler and businessman, but he also sings the hits of a well known Cork group.

The actor, better known in some quarters as The Rock, posted a video of him singing Crystal Swing’s  He Drinks Tequila.

Johnson is a fan of the drink, having brought out his own tequila brand, Teremana, a number of years ago.

 

Posting on Instagram, Johnson wrote: “He drinks tequila and she taaalks dirty in Spanish”.

In the video, he sings and talks to his wife, singer Lauren Hashian.

“Truth is, she’[s] giggling because as per usual, I get to drinking and start singing in keys that don’t exist and are all over the damn place,” he joked on the social platform.

He Drinks Tequila became a viral sensation for Cork’s Crystal Swing back in 2010.

 

The family group, comprising of mom Mary and siblings Dervla and Derek became household names after the video’s release.

TV appearances both here and in the US helped the song reach number 18 in the Irish charts.

The Crystal Swing version is a cover of the country song released by Lorrie Morgan and Sammy Kershaw in 2001.

