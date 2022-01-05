Irish Album of the Year nominations: For Those I Love, Villagers and Bicep among favourites

The Choice Music Prize has announced its shortlist for its 2022 prize, with a panel of eleven judges faced with the unenviable task of whittling a long list down to ten nominees.
- Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)
- Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill - In the Game (Rosaleen Records / Rosa Productions)
- For Those I Love - For Those I Love (September Recordings)
- Orla Gartland - Woman on the Internet (New Friends Music)
- HousePlants - Dry Goods (Bone China Records)
- Kojaque - Town’s Dead (Soft Boy Records)
- Elaine Mai – Home (Elaine Mai)
- Saint Sister - Where I Should End (Saint Sister)
- Soda Blonde - Small Talk (Velveteen Records)
- Villagers - Fever Dreams (Domino)
Adam Fogarty, Head of Music, RTÉ 2FM, said: "The sheer quality of this year's RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist highlights the incredible standards now being reached routinely by musicians and artists in Ireland across a range of genres.
"While it has been an extremely challenging year for the music industry, so many Irish artists, not just those who have made the shortlist, have used this time, much of it in the absence of live shows, to produce some incredible music."
The winning act will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). All shortlisted acts will also receive a specially commissioned award.
- The winner will be announced at a live show from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM on Thursday, March 3