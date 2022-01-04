Everyman cancels two days of panto shows as cast member diagnosed with Covid-19

Ticket holders will not need to contact the theatre to receive their refund
Michael Sands as Jafaaaah in this Everyman Panto, Aladdin. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 12:08
Denise O’Donoghue

A theatre in Cork city has cancelled some panto performances after a cast member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Everyman announced that today and Wednesday’s performances of Aladdin will not go ahead and ticket-holders will be refunded directly.

“We are very sorry to announce that due to a positive Covid test we have to cancel the performances of Aladdin today, 4th of January and tomorrow, 5th of January,” the team said in a statement, adding ticket holders will not need to contact the theatre to receive their refund.

“You don’t need to do anything, we will contact you directly over the next few days and we will refund everyone as soon as we can.

“We would like to thank you for your patience and we apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.” 

Aladdin opened at the historic Everyman Theatre on Wednesday, December 8 to a half-full house, just 24-hours after new public health restrictions capped venue capacity at 50%.

The Everyman’s digital panto is also available to watch on-demand online until Jan 23.

