Saturday TV Tips: Alien invasion with Liam Hemsworth; Cars 3; and The Tommy Tiernan Show on television this evening

RTÉ One, 6.35pm
Constantly outshined and outraced by a fleet of hi-tech rookies, former champ Lightning McQueen must find a new way to win.
With the voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo.
Channel 4, 7.15pm
Sequel to the 1996 film. This one stars Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth. Two decades have passed since Earth was saved from an extraterrestrial invasion. Now, a second, even deadlier attack begins.
Back for a sixth series: A master of improvisation, Tommy thrives on the adrenaline of no preparation. The result is conversations full of adventure and surprise, with people from all walks of life.
GAA: Leinster Club Football Final. Throw-in 5pm. RTÉ2.
URC Live:v , ko 7.35pm. RTÉ2
Australian Football League Women’s season:v . Players from Ireland playing in the Women’s AFL include Cora Staunton, Sinéad Goldrick, Sarah Rowe, and Orla O'Dwyer. 5.15pm, TG4
LyricFM, 7pm Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the New York Metropolitan Opera, performing Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir 'Fire Shut Up In My Bones'.
RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio program, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.