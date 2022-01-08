Saturday TV Tips: Alien invasion with Liam Hemsworth; Cars 3; and The Tommy Tiernan Show on television this evening

Independence Day: Resurgence with Liam Hemsworth; Cars 3; and The Tommy Tiernan Show on television this evening

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Cars 3

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Owen Wilson and Cristela Alonzo in Cars 3 (2017)

Constantly outshined and outraced by a fleet of hi-tech rookies, former champ Lightning McQueen must find a new way to win. 

With the voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo.

Independence Day: Resurgence

Channel 4, 7.15pm

Jeff Goldblum in Independence Day: Resurgence

Sequel to the 1996 film Independence Day. This one stars Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth. Two decades have passed since Earth was saved from an extraterrestrial invasion. Now, a second, even deadlier attack begins.

The Tommy Tiernan Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Back for a sixth series: A master of improvisation, Tommy thrives on the adrenaline of no preparation. The result is conversations full of adventure and surprise, with people from all walks of life.

Sport

GAA: Leinster Club Football Final. Throw-in 5pm. RTÉ2.

URC Live: Munster v Ulster, ko 7.35pm. RTÉ2

Australian Football League Women’s season: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne. Players from Ireland playing in the Women’s AFL include Cora Staunton, Sinéad Goldrick, Sarah Rowe, and Orla O'Dwyer. 5.15pm, TG4

Radio

Opera Night with Paul Herriott LyricFM, 7pm Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the New York Metropolitan Opera, performing Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir 'Fire Shut Up In My Bones'.

This Way Out RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio program, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

