Tuesday TV Tips: Donie's story from embezzlement investigations in college to CNN

Eco Eye — new series

RTÉ One, 7pm

An Eco Eye on Sligo Town

Duncan Stewart investigates the relentless demise of Irish towns and asks what is being done now to reverse their decline.

What would it take to bring our towns back to thriving compact communities, suitable for all demographics once again? A new Urban Regeneration Fund and a Town Centre First policy sets to reverse the decline of Irish towns and Sligo town is earmarked for the largest investment of new funding. Will this help to turn Sligo town around?

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Jessica Wade, 46, from Ballyfermot works as a social care worker in Tiglin, working with homeless people. She is a recovering drug addict who has turned her life around and is now giving back by helping other people. She recently lost weight in lockdown, so a lot of her clothes are now too big for her. She also feels she dresses too young for her age. She wears way too much black and she describes herself as a tomboy. Jessica would like to get some inspiration on how to dress

Donie O’Sullivan: Capitol Man

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Donie O'Sullivan: attended UCD where he studied History and Politics.

One-hour documentary telling Donie's story, how he went from a small town in County Kerry to become an international household name at CNN. It takes an in-depth look at the run-up to 2020 election with exclusive footage from the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building.

While in college, Donie led an investigation into the misappropriation of funds in the Students Union, which led to convictions related to the discovery of €2m of embezzled funds. He furthered his education with a Masters in Political Science from Queen’s University in Belfast.

Action Pack

Netflix

Animation series aimed at pre-schoolers. Each episode follows the adventures of Treena, Watts, Wren, and Clay, who have developed superpowers they use to take on any villains who make the mistake of turning up in their home town of Hope Springs.

Radio

Ag Saothrú na Feamainne, RnaG, 2pm: Treasa Bhreathnach examines the seaweed harvesting industry in Ireland.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The Costa Book Award winners will be announced — will Shanagarry’s Victoria Kennefick take home the poetry honours? Plus, Daedalus Press’ editor Pat Boran discusses the publishing house’s new Local Wonders: Poems of Our Immediate Surrounds poetry anthology.