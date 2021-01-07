From Cahersiveen to CNN: Who is Donie O’Sullivan, the Irish reporter in Washington DC?

Amid the turmoil in Washington DC yesterday caused by rioting supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, one name began to trend on social media above others: Donie.

It came after Kerry man and CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan took to the air to cover the unfolding events. O’Sullivan was a calm presence among the chaos, cooly speaking to the camera as Trump supporters overwhelmed the US Capitol.

Four people died as the Capitol was stormed, one after being shot by a member of law enforcement and three due to “medical emergencies”, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed.

Trump supporters shouting at police as they try to clear the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/HdwEh9afdu — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2021

O’Sullivan’s professionalism in the face of violence and insurrection drew much praise from around the world, not least from his home country. On Twitter, #Donie soon appeared among the top trends in Ireland.

“Overwhelmed by all the love from Ireland tonight,” he tweeted in response to the reaction.

This tweet is to let you all know that @donie is from Kerry 💚💛 #Donie ✨ — Anna O'Donoghue (@AnnaVDesigns) January 7, 2021

The Poultry Party is pleased to confirm we are in advanced talks with @donie about joining the party as our American Ambassador. A big step for us bringing a committed culchie into senior party ranks but we believe now is the hour to reach out to our country cousins. #donie pic.twitter.com/L9r7rKccGR — Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) January 7, 2021

Remarkable reporting last night by a Cahersiveen man in DC for @CNN ! We’re sure Donal Tommy was beaming with pride #donie https://t.co/I54UJ9lQJR — Quinlan's Seafood (@QuinlansFish) January 7, 2021

O’Sullivan, who is from Cahersiveen, is now a US citizen and has been with CNN since 2016. Previously he worked as a journalist for Storyful in New York and Dublin.

He works closely with CNN's investigative unit tracking and identifying online disinformation campaigns targeting the American electorate and he was part of a team that uncovered Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election. He also covers how social media platforms, Congress, and the American intelligence community are responding to the threat of disinformation and troll campaigns.

He completed his undergraduate degree in University College Dublin (UCD) and he has a masters degree in political science and government from Queen’s University Belfast.

O'Sullivan was a recent guest on the Irish Examiner's Mick Clifford Podcast after attending the Minnesota rally last October where the Covid 19 virus first became apparent among Donald Trump’s staff and he described what Trump’s supporters at the event think of their hero. You can listen to the podcast here.