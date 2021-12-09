Thursday TV Tips: Junk Kouture winner announcement this evening

Plus new Sex and the City series starts; and a serial killer investigator hired in a bid to reveal Banksy's identity
Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Junk Kouture — Grand Final 2021

Grand Finalist of Junk Kouture 2021: 'It's All About the Package' made by Londiwe Ndlovu from Our Lady's Bower Secondary School, Co. Westmeath. Her design is made from packaging materials from daily usage to high fashion recyclable packaging — Bubble wrap, plastic sheets, polystyrene, PLT packaging, Dkny sponge and Boohoo packaging and pearls. Picture: Ger Duffy
Whether it’s a headpiece made from a lampshade, a dress made from chestnuts, or even a design made from pea shells, 40 teams of post-primary students take everyday junk to new heights in the Junk Kouture Grand Final. We'll have the winners later this evening.

Sex and the City: And Just Like That…

Sky Comedy, 9pm

Season 1. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Banksy: Most Wanted

BritBox

Who exactly is Banksy? This documentary puts forward various theories and even employs a serial killer investigator in a bid to expose the truth.

Hillsborough

BritBox

Jimmy McGovern drama about the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath. Cast includes Christopher Ecclestone, Annabelle Apsion, Ricky Tomlinson, Stephen Walters, and Mark Womack.

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn performs tracks from new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows at LH3 Studios.

