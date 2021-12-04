Saturday TV Tips: Deck the Halls is your Christmas movie and Superman contends with teens

Superman & Lois

BBC1, 5.40pm

Superman & Lois

New series. Tyler Hoechlin of Teen Wolf fame plays the Man of Steel and his alter ego Clark Kent, while Elizabeth Tulloch is journalist Lois Lane. The series finds the couple facing arguably their biggest challenge to date — raising two teenage sons who may or may or not have inherited some of their alien father's superpowers.

Deck the Halls

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The Finches (Matthew Broderick and Kristin Davis) and Halls (Kristin Chenoweth and Danny DeVito) in Deck the Halls

Neighbours feud over who has the best Christmas lights and end up resorting to desperate measures to outdo each other. Comedy, starring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick

About Time

RTÉ2, 9.55pm

About Time: Domhnall Gleeson as Tim and Bill Nighy as dad. Picture: PA Photo/UPI Media

"It was the toughest decision of my life. Saying 'yes' to the future meant saying 'goodbye' to my dad — forever."

A man learns he has the ability to travel through time and uses the power to improve his love life. Romantic fantasy comedy, with Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams.

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away

BBC2, 10pm

A look at Thin Lizzy and their charismatic frontman Phil Lynott. The singer and songwriter died in 1986 at the age of just 36, but the documentary doesn't dwell on the addictions that blighted his later years. Instead, it sets out to tell the story of the man and his music, drawing on his own words and contributions from friends, family and celebrity fans. The Lynott tribute continues at 11.30pm with Sight & Sound in Concert: Thin Lizzy.

Sport

URC Rugby: Emirates Lions v Munster, ko 3.30pm, RTÉ2; Stormers v Cardiff, 5.40pm, TG4 GAA: Ulster Senior Football championship quarter final, Ramor United (Cavan) v Kilcoo (Down). Throw-in 6pm, RTÉ2.

Premier League: West Ham United v Chelsea, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Watford v Manchester City, 5pm, Sky Sports

Radio

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Ten-year-old Lily from Drumcondra hops on the decks to share all of her favourite songs — if you have a potential DJ aged five to 12, email junior@rte.ie to see if they can take over on the wheels of mechanised steel.

Irish Women in Harmony: Behind the Voices, Newstalk, 9pm: Singers Ruthanne, Una Healy, Lyra, Karen Cowley of Wyvern Lingo, and Erica Cody tell the story of how over 40 female Irish artists came together over 2020’s lockdowns to create a special version of The Cranberries’ ‘Dreams’ that raised over €250k for Safe Ireland.