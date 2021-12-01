Wednesday TV Tips: Paddy McGuinness on challenges for parents of children with autism

My Bungalow Bliss — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

My Bungalow Bliss: Hugh Wallace with architects Nicola and Grainne from Studio Red

Hugh Wallace presents four innovative architects, paired with four first-time bungalow homeowners, who are desperately seeking a solution to their dark, damp and dated homes. Niki and Davin in Galway have purchased a monster of a bungalow that is cold, dark and warren-like, having been extended carelessly multiple times over the decades by the previous owners. They want a bright, open plan home that is light, airy and with good air quality.

Paddy & Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

BBC One, 9pm

Paddy McGuinness, 48, and his model wife Christine, 33, have let cameras into their Cheshire home for a new documentary in which they discuss their family’s experience of autism. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Paddy McGuinness and his wife, model Christine, welcomed twins Leo and Penelope; four years later, they were diagnosed with autism. When their youngest child Felicity, born in 2016, reached the same age, the couple discovered she too had the neurodevelopmental disorder.

Comedian Paddy, 48, says that one of the "toughest" experiences for parents of autistic children is waiting for a diagnosis: "One of the toughest things for parents is the wait for a diagnosis. At least then you can work out what triggers your kids."

"I don't want to go into too much detail about my kids, but Penelope, for example, 'masks' — she does her best to fit into her environment and not draw attention to herself. Christine and I are constantly on watch, making sure the kids stay calm and happy as much as possible. But in some areas of the UK, the wait for a diagnosis doesn't take weeks or months, but years. It needs to change. People need to be seen much faster."

Top Gear presenter McGuinness admitted he had not previously wanted to take part in "such a personal documentary" until lockdown happened and he began homeschooling his children.

"Our kids regressed and it made me think about families who might be in a similar, or worse, position to us," he said.

"I was struggling, so I thought if we did the documentary, other families might not feel so alone or isolated."

Small Axe: Red, White and Blue

TG4, 10.30pm

John Boyega as police officer and anti-racism reformer Leroy Logan in Steve McQueen's anthology series Small Axe.

After seeing his father assaulted by police officers, a young black man is driven to join the force, with hopes of changing racist attitudes from within. He soon finds himself facing both his father's disapproval and racism in the ranks.

Sport

Premier League: Watford v Chelsea, 7.30pm; Everton v Liverpool, 8.15pm, Premier Player

Lost in Space

Lost In Space. (L to R) Brian Steele as Robot, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson in episode 304 of Lost In Space. Picture: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Third and final series of this revamp of the classic 1960s TV series about Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot. The kids have to help 97 other young colonists evacuate their current home — but not until after various life-changing revelations are made. And the greatest alien threat they've ever had to face looms large on the horizon...

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Annemarie Ní Churreáin talks about her new poetry collection The Poison Glen, a response to the abuses and

negligence of Church and State-run institutions.