Saturday TV Tips: Paul McCartney celebrated; and Ireland v Japan

RTÉ One, 6.35pm
The team in charge of a girl's emotions faces a crisis when she has to move to a new city. Pixar animated fantasy, with the voices of Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith.
Tonight, it's all showtunes as the remaining couples take to the floor for Musicals Week. Who will get rave reviews, and who will be facing the final curtain in tomorrow's dance off?
The solo career of Paul McCartney: this show rounds up five-decades worth of clips of Britain's most successful singer-songwriter, ranging from appearances on Top of the Pops to the Electric Proms and featuring songs including Band on the Run, Jet, Coming Up and Live and Let Die. There's also backstage footage, interviews and a recent encounter with Bob Mortimer.
Based on the shocking true story — the life of Christine Chubbuck, a reporter at a local Florida news station in the 1970s who died by suicide during a live broadcast.
Channel 4, 9pm
When anti-racism protesters threw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour in June 2020, it reignited the ongoing debate about how Britain should deal with its colonial history.
This two-part documentary looks set to explode some of the myths and misunderstandings of colonial history, while also exploring the ways in which it has shaped 21st-century Britain.
For example, Fiji, a former British colony, provides more soldiers to the British army than any other Commonwealth country. Yet many former soldiers from Fiji, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, are now facing a fight to remain in Britain.
RTÉ2, 9.20pm
A streetwise teenager is given the opportunity to work with a super-secret spy organisation. Lively action comedy film with an ending unpopular with many, starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.
International Rugby, Ireland v Japan (kick-off 3pm, RTÉ2) GAA: Kerry football club championship sem-final, St Brendan’s Board v Austin Stacks (throw-in 5.30pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: Leicester City v Chelsea (ko 12.30pm, BT Sport); Watford v Manchester United (ko 3pm, Premier Sports ROI2); Liverpool v Arsenal (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).
, all day: Prepare for a full weekend of kid-made news, opinion and music shows for World Children’s Day.
8Radio, 8pm: A look at Bono and company’s stadium-filling magnum opus, and playing it in full. 106.7FM in Cork City, 105.5FM in Limerick.