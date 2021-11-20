Saturday TV Tips: Paul McCartney celebrated; and Ireland v Japan

Inside Out

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Inside Out

The team in charge of a girl's emotions faces a crisis when she has to move to a new city. Pixar animated fantasy, with the voices of Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith.

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC1, 6.35pm

Tonight, it's all showtunes as the remaining couples take to the floor for Musicals Week. Who will get rave reviews, and who will be facing the final curtain in tomorrow's dance off?

Paul McCartney at the BBC

BBC2, 7.55pm

The solo career of Paul McCartney: this show rounds up five-decades worth of clips of Britain's most successful singer-songwriter, ranging from appearances on Top of the Pops to the Electric Proms and featuring songs including Band on the Run, Jet, Coming Up and Live and Let Die. There's also backstage footage, interviews and a recent encounter with Bob Mortimer.

Christine

TG4, 9.15pm

Based on the shocking true story — the life of Christine Chubbuck, a reporter at a local Florida news station in the 1970s who died by suicide during a live broadcast.

Empire State of Mind

Channel 4, 9pm

Protesters pull down a statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in College Green, Bristol. Picture (June 7, 2020): Ben Birchall/PA Wire

When anti-racism protesters threw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour in June 2020, it reignited the ongoing debate about how Britain should deal with its colonial history.

This two-part documentary looks set to explode some of the myths and misunderstandings of colonial history, while also exploring the ways in which it has shaped 21st-century Britain.

For example, Fiji, a former British colony, provides more soldiers to the British army than any other Commonwealth country. Yet many former soldiers from Fiji, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, are now facing a fight to remain in Britain.

Kingsman: The Secret Service

RTÉ2, 9.20pm

Taron Egerton in Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

A streetwise teenager is given the opportunity to work with a super-secret spy organisation. Lively action comedy film with an ending unpopular with many, starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.

Sport

International Rugby, Ireland v Japan (kick-off 3pm, RTÉ2) GAA: Kerry football club championship sem-final, St Brendan’s Board v Austin Stacks (throw-in 5.30pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: Leicester City v Chelsea (ko 12.30pm, BT Sport); Watford v Manchester United (ko 3pm, Premier Sports ROI2); Liverpool v Arsenal (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

Kids’ Takeover RTÉ Jr, all day: Prepare for a full weekend of kid-made news, opinion and music shows for World Children’s Day.

Essential Albums: U2 — Achtung Baby 8Radio, 8pm: A look at Bono and company’s stadium-filling magnum opus, and playing it in full. 106.7FM in Cork City, 105.5FM in Limerick.