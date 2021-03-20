Amy Poehler: 'I’m into what Gen Z is selling - there are a lot of cool conversations'

No matter the degree of mischievous glee or righteous anger, there’s always something comforting about Amy Poehler’s work, a sense that it comes from a place of empathy, of kindness. And even though its indignation runs pretty hot, her new Netflix movieis suffused with the same underlying sense of goodness.
Poehler directed and co-stars in the film, based on Jennifer Mathieu’s young-adult novel about high school students’ turbulent feminist awakening.
Poehler’s inclusive vibes are, undoubtedly, a big part of why so many viewers took last year’sreunion special as a much-needed pandemic panacea.
“I take pride in a process that feels supportive, collaborative, creative,” Poehler says.
“I think it comes from my early days improvising and doing sketch comedy — that ensemble feeling. I seek it out. I love it.”
I think the reunion offered a comfortable feeling that a lot of people needed. A lot of people turn to comedy during times of stress. I do the opposite. I watch thedocumentary. [Netflix’s , about the murderer Richard Ramirez, who terrorised parts of California in the 1980s.]
I don’t know what to tell you. It helps. Buthas had this wild life that nobody could have predicted. Streaming made an incredible difference. Watching the show one episode after the other is satisfying. But people respond to it because the writing is so good, and there was a true, intended purpose from me and Mike Schur [a co-creator, along with Greg Daniels. Schur was also a co-creator of Brooklyn 99 and was the sole creator of The Good Place] to make it feel tender, vulnerable and real. Also, we practiced that on set. There was no bad behavior tolerated. People always talk about how the journey is as important as the final product, but most people don’t believe that. Most people will put up with a lot if the product is good. I won’t. I don’t care if it’s the most viral TikTok video ever. If I have a bad hour making it, I’m out of there.
You mean because of the garbage fire that the last presidency was?
Perhaps people were like 'It’s nice to be reminded that there might be people in public service who care about the things I care about and are decent; perhaps this is an example of people who have different ideas about the world and government still getting a beer together'. I believe that most people are decent people, and the last four years have been damaging for that reason: We’ve forgotten. I mean, I’m amazed by people who are in public service. To be an advocate for people who aren’t your own family? And to work in terribly lit offices?
I do make it a point to try to investigate different ways to tell female stories. But it’s not because I’m a great person.
[Laughs.] I want the reader to know that David definitely shook his head at that. But I look for those stories because I want to make stuff I want to see. It always comes back to that when I’m trying to decide what to work on and what to produce: Is this a show I would watch? I mean, it’s hard in Covid times, because I would literally watch anything. I’m rewatching all the seasons offor the third time. I’m so obsessed with . I did Seth Meyers’s show, and I was telling him about a friend who knows Julianna Margulies [played the nurse Carol Hathaway on the NBC medical drama from 1994 to 2000] and I texted that friend because I want to get dirt. Because Dr. Ross [played by George Clooney] might be charming, but he’s a terrible doctor. Fight me on that. But, anyway, yeah, I don’t go, How can I do important work? That would be like if you said, I want to do an interview that changes people’s minds'. Good luck, buddy.
Get out of here with that.all the way, baby. But no, he couldn’t get along with anybody. And guess what, Dr Ross? You’re not some freelance maverick pilot. You’re a doctor. Figure out how to work within the rules of the hospital. Sorry you can’t handle the rules, bro.
Rules like: You’ve got to get Kerry Weaver to sign off on your charts. She’s your boss.
Oh, yeah. It’s like how in the movie I play a mom who considers herself a very active feminist, who felt she moved things forward, but then has to realise, maybe the movement I was in wasn’t intersectional; we didn’t have a sense of who we were leaving out and were coming at it from privilege. Part of that work is to not get defensive. Like when someone says, 'Hey, white women, stop centering yourself in a story,' I think that’s interesting. I like it. I’m into all the young people who worked on. I’m into what Gen Z is selling. There are a lot of cool conversations that feel inclusive. Whatever they’re doing, they’re doing it right. You know, I was saying to my friend the other day, 'Am I too old to be on TikTok?' Because I’m obsessed with TikTok. I’m learning a lot and don’t want to be excluded. TikTok was explaining the GameStop controversy to me! I thought, I’m having the stock market explained to me by teenagers — and I couldn’t have asked for better teachers.
Yeah, now that I think about it, it would be easy to con me, because if anyone said, 'Here are the five things you need to know about ‘blank’ related to finance', I would assume it’s good advice.
Send it straight to Bob. No. 2: Don’t think about what you just did. No. 3: Go for a walk; self-care is important. No. 4: Listen to these beats I made.
One thing that’s important is authenticity. Whether the film is a success is dependent on so many things, but if the intention is pure — young people feel that more sensitively. The other thing is you have to treat young people’s experiences seriously. Everybody loves to be cool. Everybody loves to be cynical. But no young person trying to make a change in their high school is rolling their eyes at their own eagerness to make that change. I love leaning into earnestness because people hate it. The way it makes them squirm, I really dig. Because it’s so hard to be like, 'I care about this'. It’s so vulnerable. I have such a low opinion of people who won’t commit. When I was coming up in improvising, the biggest sin was if you bailed on a scene. If you’re two people improvising a scene and you’re playing guys working on a cruise ship and somebody decides that the scene is not going well so I want to go somewhere else — that was the ultimate sin. Because to me it was like: We’re on this cruise ship. We are going to sink together on this ship in this terrible scene, and right before we die a comedy death, we’re going to look at each other and remember that we never bailed.
I don’t know. I don’t think about it much, other than that I like to hear people talk about how comedy is harder. Because it is. People who write hour-long dramas are incredible, and comedy is harder. So there. I said it. And I have class issues. I’m always applying class to stuff that might not exist, but oftentimes comedy feels more blue-collar and drama feels like a little more of the rich kids. I don’t know why I added that. It’s not necessarily fair or true. I have no evidence to back that up.
I’m from Boston. We’re all figuring that out. My parents were public-school teachers. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve worked hard for the money that I’ve made, and sometimes I look at things through that lens even though I’m not living in that world anymore. I’ll walk into a party of famous rich people and feel like I’m the gal that’s there to scrub their potatoes. I’ll put that dumb attitude on myself. It’s something for me and my therapist to talk about.
You’re totally right. Also, it’s hilarious: Nobody gives a crap about Gen X. It’s Gen Z, millennials, boomers. Everyone forgets Gen X — and Gen X is like: 'Whatever, we don’t care. We forgot you too'. But for whatever reason, I’m drawn to stories and to the process when people are open to being vulnerable. I take pride in creating a set where people feel supported. I’m not interested in torture for art. I was always struck by people who thought that the more chaotic, the more outwardly stressed they were, the better the thing was going to go.
And I’m glad it did, because I love. However, nobody is yelling at me. I’m not yelling at anybody. If I’m going to work with some actor whose 'thing' is to yell at me, that’s going to be a no for me, dawg. Over my career, I’ve had a couple of people who are yellers. People have different connections to yelling. I don’t come from a family of yellers. So yelling makes me laugh, because I’m like: Are you — you’re really screaming? Throwing things? Somebody needs to take a nap.
I take pride in it because oftentimes there’s this glorification — and I don’t want to gender it — that the harder the shoot, the more difficult the director, the more interesting the project. We romanticise struggle as being the way that something important gets done. I don’t think it has to be that way.
— incredible movie. Might there be another choice than a process that involves me having a heart attack? [The actor Martin Sheen famously suffered one during the tumultuous filming of the 1979 movie.] I’m going to look for that other choice. But that’s just me.
Weirdly, in the streaming world, there used to be a littleopportunity for risky projects. When I say 'risky,' let’s be real: I mean projects with people who aren’t famous. Now everybody is doing this thing: 'You know what we’re looking for this year? Big names.' That’s what’s happening in TV. And I want you to know I’m terrible at predictions, but I’m going to predict that the live-theater experience in the next couple of years is going to be special. People are going to be craving that.
I mean, sign me up for every rave. Probably they’ll start a little late for me, but if I know it’s coming — I just need to be able to plan around the joy of shared communal experience.
Not going to lie: 50 feels older than 40. But I like being the age I am. I guess this is every moment of life. You start the story, and you go: I don’t like this. I don’t get this. Who are these characters? What is this story about? And then in the middle, you’re like: This is so good. I don’t want it to end. Then it ends, and you think the next story is not going to be as good. That is what growing up is. It’s the reluctance to start a new story.
Being a woman within the world. When you’re up around 50, you’re always a little out of breath from outrunning the voices, whether they be your own or society’s — a certain feeling of your irrelevance. You have to outrun them or do somestuff and turn around and surrender to them. The most enlightened being can’t avoid them. They’re there, but so are more coping mechanisms. That’s the cool thing about getting older. You’ve gone through bad times and survived them. You know, David, there’s a quote Steve Harvey likes to say that I hear on TikTok all the time. It’s, 'Your track record for surviving your bad days is 100%'. You’ve survived them, and you’ve learned coping skills. One other thing I’ll say is that during the pandemic, every day is such an adult thing. I have to have this conversation with someone who is disappointing me; I have to talk to my children about how it’s important to be kind; I have to figure out when I should sell my GameStop stock. The easy decisions are gone. But if you’re a person like me who has a healthy ego and a strong sense of competition, you can pretend you’re superior. You’re an adult, and you eat that frog. Or you can just go back to bed.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity from two conversations.