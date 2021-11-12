Film review: The Dance steps up for documentary gala at Cork Film Festival 

A collaboration between two of Ireland's great artists made for a hugely enjoyable documentary gala at Cork International Film Festival at the Everyman on Thursday. The Dance has Cork filmmaker Pat Collins turning his cameras on choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan as he works with dancers and musicians on his Mám show in Corca Dhuibhne, Co Kerry.

Anyone who is familiar with the work of these men – both were in attendance at the Everyman – will know we're in fairly safe hands. Collins has previously nudged us gently along with such lovely films as Song of Granite and Silence, while Keegan-Dolan's last outing in Cork was with Loch na hEala (Swan Lake), arguably the best show seen on any Irish stage in recent years.