Thursday TV Tips: A dream home for Elanor, three chickens, two cats ... and Terry the terrapin

And it's doll house week on Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker
Roisin Murphy and Celine Garvey at Rose Cottage.

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker

Channel 4, 8pm

It was beds last week. Now, the remaining craftspeople work on a miniature and precise scale to make dolls’ houses that could become collectors’ pieces.

Tim and Mel look at a dollhouse in progress on Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker. Picture: Plimsoll Productions/Channel 4
Moving West (Last in Series)

TG4, 9pm

Derry Lynch of Cora Systems in Carrick On Shannon and Sinead and Paschal Gillard of Jinny’s Bakery in Drumshanbo on why they have no regrets about their move west.

Home Rescue — The Big Fix

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

RTÉ Home Rescue: Celine and Elanor. Picture Andres Poveda
Róisín Murphy and Peter Finn meet Celine Garvey in Kilcullen, Co Kildare who envisions turning her ‘Rose Cottage’ into a dream home for eight-year-old Elanor, and her three chickens, two cats and Terry the terrapin

Radio

Samhain Stories, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm: Seanchaí Steve Lally tells three gleefully scary stories, sure to get you in the mood for Halloween. Runs nightly until Saturday.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Paul Muldoon chats with Kay Sheehy about his 14th poetry book Howdie-Skelp.

Comhluadar an Oireachtais, R na G, 7pm: Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha is joined by Gaeltacht singers, dancers, and musicians, for Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Oireachtas event.

Home Rescue — The Big FixMoving WestHandmade: Britain's best woodworkerPlace: KilcullenPlace: DrumshanboPlace: Carrick on Shannon
