Sunday TV Tips: Oh Nikita you will never know ... what Viking's up to in Kin

The choir stage a finale gig to celebrate and thank fellow frontline healthcare workers. They will be performing in Dublin Castle with Aslan, Paul Brady, Imelda May and Sibéal Ní Chasaide.
The search for Ireland’s most talented family begins. Judging the families are sean nós singer Irial Ó Ceallaigh, and radio broadcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin. This week’s guest judge is singer Aoife Scott.
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
Frank visits his brother Bren in jail and remembers why he is not a man to be trifled with. Amanda and Michael come to a realisation.
Sky Max / Now, 10pm
Comedian Deirdre O’Kane and her house rapper Abandoman are joined by Dublin comedian Martin Angolo, and Joanne McNally.
, Lyric FM, 6pm: Zoe Comyns explores the life of Ethel Voynich, the Cork-born writer, revolutionary and composer who became a Soviet literary sensation with anti-Catholic novel .
fascination with her new housemate. Starring Evanna Lynch.