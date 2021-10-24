Sunday TV Tips: Oh Nikita you will never know ... what Viking's up to in Kin

— a Frontline Choir gig at Dublin Castle; the search for Ireland's most talented family; and The Deirdre O'Kane Show on television this evening
Kin: Viking and Nikita 

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

David Brophy’s Frontline Choir

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The choir stage a finale gig to celebrate and thank fellow frontline healthcare workers. They will be performing in Dublin Castle with Aslan, Paul Brady, Imelda May and Sibéal Ní Chasaide.

Réalta agus Gaolta

TG4, 8.30pm

The search for Ireland’s most talented family begins. Judging the families are sean nós singer Irial Ó Ceallaigh, and radio broadcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin. This week’s guest judge is singer Aoife Scott.

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Kin: Bren and Frank meet up
Kin: Bren and Frank meet up

Frank visits his brother Bren in jail and remembers why he is not a man to be trifled with. Amanda and Michael come to a realisation.

The Deirdre O’Kane Show

Sky Max / Now, 10pm

Deirdre O'Kane
Deirdre O'Kane

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane and her house rapper Abandoman are joined by Dublin comedian Martin Angolo, and Joanne McNally.

Radio

Music, Mystery and Manuscripts: The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Zoe Comyns explores the life of Ethel Voynich, the Cork-born writer, revolutionary and composer who became a Soviet literary sensation with anti-Catholic novel The Gadfly.

Personal Space — Drama on One, RTÉ 1, 8pm: the story of a shop worker who develops a
fascination with her new housemate. Starring Evanna Lynch.

Read More

Kin review, episode six: All guns blazing in most exciting instalment yet 

