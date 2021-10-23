Saturday TV Tips: Chris O'Dowd is open to all sorts of questions this evening

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Dora leads a quest to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

The Lancaster Bomber at 80, with David Jason

Channel 4, 7pm

The Only Fools and Horses actor narrates a look at the origins and legacy of the iconic Second World War aircraft, featuring contributions from military historians and surviving crew members

Last Singer Standing

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Contestants battle to impress and get to the grand final. Presented by Nicky Byrne with Nadine Coyle, Joey Fatone, and Samantha Mumba offering guidance.

Frank Sinatra: Ol’ Blue Eyes is Back

TG4, 8.30pm

Frank Sinatra when he returned from a two-year retirement to reunite with Gene Kelly.

The Jonathan Ross Show

UTV, 9.30pm

Joan Collins on the Jonathan Ross Show

With actress Joan Collins, Succession star Brian Cox, comedian Rob Beckett, and Duran Duran. Joan Collins has been rather scathing of space tourism and William Shatner's recent trip: "It's amazing isn't it? What a fool. Who wants to do that? No, absolutely not. Did you see Bill Shatner?He was in the air and they were turning him upside down. Let's take care of this planet first before we start going off."

12 Angry Men

TG4, 9.30pm

Jury deliberations in a murder trial for which a conviction means sending a young man to death row.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

RTÉ One, 10pm

Celebrity guests — Chris O'Dowd, Martin Compston and Sharon Corr — all agree to be asked absolutely anything.

Sport

United Rugby Championship, Round 5: Connacht v Ulster (Kick-off 5.15pm, TG4); Ospreys v Munster (Kick-off 7.35pm, RTÉ2).

Bellator MMA: Coverage of the Bellator 269 event from VTB Arena in Moscow, where the heavyweight bout between Fedor Emlianenko and Timothy Johnson is the scheduled main event. Virgin Media Two, 5pm

Radio

Captain Jack Crawford: The Poet Scout, Newstalk, 9pm: Jim Doherty puts on his cowboy hat to tell the story of the Co

Donegal man who became a Wild West hero, poet, and entertainer.

Wexford Festival Opera, LyricFM, 7pm: Live opera from Wexford, as the Festival Opera

Orchestra and Chorus presents a production of Ambroise Thomas’s Le Songe d’une Nuit d’Été.