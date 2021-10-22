Chris O'Dowd and Line of Duty star on the couch for Angela Scanlon’s new ‘Ask Me Anything’ Saturday night show 

Angela Scanlon's brand new show begins on RTÉ this weekend and the first episode is set to be a cracker.
Roscommon man Chris O'Dowd,star Martin Compston and singer Sharon Corr will sit down with the Irish presenter for her new Saturday night show ‘Ask Me Anything.’
The celebrity guests have all agreed to be asked about absolutely anything on the night and Scanlon is promising "nothing is off the table."
Tomorrow night, Chris O'Dowd, best known for his role in smash-hit comedyand his own show , will talk about the importance of staying true to your Irish accent, how his pet dog Potato likes to howl along to American TV show theme tunes and the pure joy of being awarded the Freedom of Roscommon.
and star Martin Compston will reveal what really went down at the National Television Awards when everyone thought he wanted to kill Joan Collins and why Kilmainham Gaol holds a special place in his heart.
Singer Sharon Corr will talk family, Tinder and getting into “a bit of a snot” with Luciano Pavarotti.