Chris O'Dowd and Line of Duty star on the couch for Angela Scanlon’s new ‘Ask Me Anything’ Saturday night show 

Singer Sharon Corr will also face a grilling tomorrow night 
Ask Me Anything: with Martin Compston, Chris O'Dowd and Sharon Corr

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 11:00
Nicole Glennon

Angela Scanlon's brand new show begins on RTÉ this weekend and the first episode is set to be a cracker.

Roscommon man Chris O'Dowd, Line of Duty star Martin Compston and singer Sharon Corr will sit down with the Irish presenter for her new Saturday night show ‘Ask Me Anything.’ 

The celebrity guests have all agreed to be asked about absolutely anything on the night and Scanlon is promising "nothing is off the table."

 

Chris O'Dowd is one of Angela's first guests

Tomorrow night, Chris O'Dowd, best known for his role in smash-hit comedy Bridesmaids and his own show Moone Boy, will talk about the importance of staying true to your Irish accent, how his pet dog Potato likes to howl along to American TV show theme tunes and the pure joy of being awarded the Freedom of Roscommon.

Martin Compston (middle) reveals why Kilmainham Gaol holds a special place in his heart

Line of Duty and Vigil star Martin Compston will reveal what really went down at the National Television Awards when everyone thought he wanted to kill Joan Collins and why Kilmainham Gaol holds a special place in his heart.

Singer Sharon Corr will talk family, Tinder and getting into “a bit of a snot” with Luciano Pavarotti.

Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything debuts on RTÉ One at 10pm this Saturday.

