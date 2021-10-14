Angela Scanlon and Cork husband announce baby news 

The One Show’s Angela Scanlon has announced some big news on her socials.
The Irish presenter, 37, shared that she is expecting her second child with her Cork husband Roy Horgan.
Dawning a surprised expression, she shared a lovely picture with her bump on Instagram with the caption: "SO, this is happening!! I’m pregnant & apparently already prepping for actual labour.”
“Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring,” she went, adding that she was feeling very lucky, excited and “nervous about jumping on a trampoline (forever).”
The Meath-born star and her entrepreneur husband Roy Horgan already have a child Ruby Ellen, three.
The couple married in 2014 in Co Wicklow. A former pupil of Rockwell College, Horgan is the founder of Markethub, a data analytics software business with offices in Cork and London.