Angela Scanlon and Cork husband announce baby news 

The One Show host shared a picture of her bump on Instagram 
Angela Scanlon and Cork husband announce baby news 

The Irish presenter, 37, shared that she is expecting her second child with her Cork husband Roy Horgan. Picture: @angelascanlon / Instagram

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 13:55
Nicole Glennon

The One Show’s Angela Scanlon has announced some big news on her socials.

The Irish presenter, 37, shared that she is expecting her second child with her Cork husband Roy Horgan.

Dawning a surprised expression, she shared a lovely picture with her bump on Instagram with the caption: "SO, this is happening!! I’m pregnant & apparently already prepping for actual labour.” 

Angela Scanlon shared the news on her Instagram Picture: @angelascanlon / Instagram
Angela Scanlon shared the news on her Instagram Picture: @angelascanlon / Instagram

“Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring,” she went, adding that she was feeling very lucky, excited and “nervous about jumping on a trampoline (forever).” 

The Meath-born star and her entrepreneur husband Roy Horgan already have a child Ruby Ellen, three. 

A file picture of Angela Scanlon and her Cork husband, Roy Horgan. Picture:  David M Benett/Getty Images
A file picture of Angela Scanlon and her Cork husband, Roy Horgan. Picture:  David M Benett/Getty Images

The couple married in 2014 in Co Wicklow. A former pupil of Rockwell College, Horgan is the founder of Markethub, a data analytics software business with offices in Cork and London.

Read More

Daniel Craig: 'I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember'

More in this section

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Robert Webb leaves Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health
'I forgive him, but it wasn't acceptable': Coleen Rooney opens up about husband Wayne's actions in upcoming documentary  'I forgive him, but it wasn't acceptable': Coleen Rooney opens up about husband Wayne's actions in upcoming documentary 
Coronation Street EastEnders, Corrie, Emmerdale and more make TV history with climate-change crossover
Daniel Craig comments

Daniel Craig: 'I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices