Tuesday TV Tips: Cork's Siobhan McSweeney in film about teen murdered in a racist attack

— Plus a Shonda Rhimes legal drama; and a man wrestles an alligator to save the life of his puppy
Anthony. Picture: James Stack, BBC

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Anthony

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Anthony (Toheeb Jimoh) and Katherine (Julia Brown). Picture: Ben Blackall/BBC/LA Productions
In July 2005, 18-year-old Anthony Walker was murdered by two white men in an unprovoked racist attack in a Liverpool park. Jimmy McGovern’s drama imagines what life may have held for Anthony if the teenager had not been killed, with the reverse chronology seeing him realise his dreams and enjoy the life he had a right to before fate — and hate — took it all away. Toheeb Jimoh stars. And Cork's Siobhan McSweeney plays Luighseach Kelly, a midwife who delivers Anthony and Katherine’s baby when Katherine goes into labour mid-way through a train journey. Anthony and Katherine name their baby girl after her.

Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera

UTV, 9pm

A man wrestles an alligator to save the life of his puppy.

For the People 

Amazon Prime

For the People

Series 2. After creating must-see telly set in the medical and political worlds with Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, it was only a matter of time before Shonda Rhimes turned to the legal industry. The result was How to Get Away With Murder, which was such a big success, she followed it with this slick series following the lives and loves of new legal eagles, both prosecutors and defenders, as they try major cases in the Southern District of New York Federal Court.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Ian Rankin talks about his new book TheDark Remains — finishing the last manuscript of crime author William McIlvanney, and detailing the first case of crime-lit icon DI Laidlaw.

The Alternative, RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: going acoustic with a 1988 Fanning Session from In Tua Nua, and a 2012 Studio 8 excursion from The Cast of Cheers.

