Sunday TV Tips: Revenge and consequences in Kin

Ireland’s Historic Gardens

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Ireland's Historic Gardens: with Catherine FitzGerald at Glin

Visit Bantry House in West Cork — with a formal garden laid out across seven terraces, the highest of them reached via 100 stone steps. Derreen in County Kerry is a horticultural United Nations as it features species from as far away as the Himalayas and New Zealand, happily sharing space alongside native species. And beautiful Garnish in County Cork, also features. Catherine FitzGerald, is the fourth generation of women to tend the grounds at her family home, Glin Castle,overlooking the Shannon Estuary.

Bantry House and gardens

Keys to My Life

RTÉ One. 8.30pm

Mary O'Rourke returns to her childhood home in Athlone, then to the Hudson Bay Hotel purchased by her family and she also returns to the Dublin apartment where she lived as Ireland's only female Minister.

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Kin: Episode 4 and things aren't going smoothly

Following the retaliation, the walls are closing in on the Kinsellas.

The Meaning of Life

RTÉ One, 10.30pm

The Meaning of Life with Rupert Everett

Joe Duffy meets celebrated actor and writer Rupert Everett at the Oscar Wilde Museum in Dublin to talk about life and faith and his thoughts about life’s purpose and meaning.

Sport

GAA: Club Championships. Live. 1.30pm. TG4 Rugby: URC LIVE — Dragons v Leinster. Ko 2pm. RTÉ Soccer: Premier League — Liverpool v Manchester City, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

The Edges of Light — The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: A meditation on lost time with trad outfit Edges of Light, inspired by the Summer Time Act of October 1916, when Ireland’s time-keeping was brought into step with Britain — losing 24 minutes in the process.

Portraits of Seán Ó Riada, Lyric FM, 7pm: On the 50th anniversary of the death of Seán Ó Riada, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and guests present two sonic

portraits of the composer’s life and legacy.