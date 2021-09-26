Kin review: Best episode yet as Ciarán Hinds shines as sneering gangster boss 

You do not want to mess with Eamon Cunningham, the crime lord in Kin who will stop at nothing to be top dog in Dublin’s drugs trade. The always reliable Ciarán Hinds has given us a character for the ages, a truly menacing and intimidating man. It’s there in his physical size, in his grimacing grin, in his slightly sneering dark eyes - and that’s when he’s in a good mood.

But in episode three of Kin, the Kinsellas have crossed Cunningham in killing one of his henchmen to avenge the death of Jamie, and he’s about to get very, very angry. When he calls the family patriarch (Aidan Gillen) and growls, “You have no fuckin’ idea what you’ve started. You’re all fuckin’ dead”, you tend to believe him.