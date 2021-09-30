Thursday TV Tips: Hector welcomes folk from all over to Ireland

The Hairy Bikers Go North

BBC2, 8pm

Manhunt: The Nightstalker

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Martin Clunes in Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Season 2. Episode 1: Martin Clunes is DCI Colin Sutton in this tense, gripping true-life crime drama which profiles search for a serial rapist known as The Nightstalker who terrorised elderly people across London in the 1990s

Hector - Éire Nua (New Series)

TG4, 9.30pm

Hector: Éire Nua, with Pierre Monjarret at Lough Derg

Hector begins his travels around Ireland in his hometown of Navan where he meets Nigerian radio star Yemi Adenuga. He meets the Kislinas from Latvia who came here for work and New Yorker Jeaic who came for the language. Hector then goes fishing with a French fisherman that has made county Clare his home. He meets Victor, a Russian man that learnt his impeccable Irish in Moscow. He discusses the daily struggles that radio presenter Ola Majekodunmi experiences when trying to work with the Irish language and hears a heartwarming tale of nurse Patricia's first time arriving in Ireland.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Legia Warsaw v Leicester City, 5.30pm. Europa League Group Stage: Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen, 8pm, BT Sport

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Apple TV+

Comedian and activist, Jon Stewart, deep dives into important topics in the US, bringing those impacted by issues together with people with a hand in creating them in the hope of finding a solution.

Radio

Let’s Dive In, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Julie and Phil slip into the Critter Shed with snake expert Collie Ennis to ask the question — why don’t we have any native snakes in Ireland?

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: The Upsetter, Lee “Scratch” Perry, was an inestimable source of inspiration and innovation in a production and artist career that ran from reggae’s beginnings, through dub and electronica, to the post-genre picture, before his passing in August. Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a 2005 performance originally recorded for RTS Couleurs 3 in Switzerland.