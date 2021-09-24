Friday TV Tips: Charlene Masterson who survived years of abuse by her father — now helping Rape Crisis organisation

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Charlene Masterson is an inspirational survivor of abuse at the hands of her father. She waived her anonymity earlier this year after her father was sentenced to 17 years in prison. She is now committed to helping other survivors of abuse and working with the DRCC to free survivors of stigma.

The decision of Charlene Masterson to waive her anonymity and speak out about the horrific abuse inflicted by her father cannot have been easy, but her bravery and eloquence will have helped and inspired many many other people in abusive situations. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, two chances to catch Daniel Craig on TV this evening.

He's joining the Late Late Show from London to chat about his time as 007 and how it feels to be saying goodbye to the iconic character after 15 years in the role. His appearance comes ahead of the latest Bond film No Time To Die which will be released in Irish cinemas on September 30.

Cavan's Leona Maguire will be in the studio, fresh from her record-breaking success in the Solheim Cup. She'll talk about how she got into the zone for one of golf's most prestigious competitions, what it feels like being an inspiration for kids everywhere and what it's like to have popstar Niall Horan as part of her management team.

The 2 Johnnies are on the show this week to talk about their new television series, getting back out on the road, wedding bells and they even have a special announcement to make on the show.

Plus, music from Faye O'Rourke from Soda Blonde and Jess Kav.

The Full Monty

RTÉ2, 10pm

Steve Huison, Robert Carlyle, Paul Barber and Mark Addy in The Full Monty

Six unemployed men from Sheffield decide the only way to earn some money is to become a strip act — for one night only. Comedy, with Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, and Mark Addy

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 10.35pm

Daniel Craig at The London Studios for the Graham Norton Show

Daniel Craig joins French star Lea Seydoux to discuss making the latest Bond movie and what life after Bond looks like. Also with Rami Malek, and Lashana Lynch, who has been touted as a potential replacement for Craig. Ed Sheeran performs his new single ‘Shivers’.

Sport

Rugby: United Rugby Championship first round. Cardiff Blues v Connacht (ko 7.35pm, TG4). Soccer: premier division — St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2).

The Starling

Netflix

Chris O'Dowd as Jack, Melissa McCarthy as Lilly in The Starling. Picture: Karen Ballard/Netflix

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd play a couple trying to cope with a terrible personal loss. She becomes increasingly obsessed with getting rid of a territorial starling that has nested in her garden.

Radio

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm: This week in a series on the iconic Irish composer: Seán Ó Riada’s schooling, university days, and how he immersed himself in the Irish language.