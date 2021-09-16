Elton John postpones Dublin and Belfast shows; Cork show in 2022 unaffected

Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John has postponed the remaining 2021 dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, including the shows scheduled for Dublin’s 3Arena (December 3) and Belfast’s SSE Arena (December 4 and 6).

His Cork gig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork City on Friday, July 1, 2022 is not affected by the cancellations.

In a statement this afternoon, the singer said it is with “great sadness and a heavy heart” that he was forced to push the remaining 2021 shows back to 2023.

"At the end of my summer break, I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,” he said.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021

The composer said he had already committed to perform at the charitable Global Citizen event on September 25, and that did not wish to “let a charity down.”

“Being just five songs it's a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries. After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans,” he said.

"I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had.”

In closing, the singer promised his fans that he would make the rescheduled shows “more than worth the wait."

Those with tickets to the now-postponed shows will receive updated event information shortly. Tickets to the original dates will be honoured at the rescheduled shows in 2023.