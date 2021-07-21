Tickets for Elton John's Cork show go on sale tomorrow. Here's what you need to know 

As the Rocketman prepares to play Páirc Uí Chaoimh next July, here’s everything you need to know about the gig
Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh next year

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 20:46
Steve Neville

Elton John is stopping in Cork on his final ever tour. 

Tickets for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour go on sale tomorrow and fans will be clamouring to snap them up.

So as the Rocketman prepares to play Páirc Uí Chaoimh next July, here’s everything you need to know about the gig.

When is the concert?

Elton will rock Cork on Friday, 1 July 2022.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 21 at 9am. Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.

How much do they cost?

A lot. Standing tickets cost €96 plus fees while seated tickets start at €156 plus fees.

Is Elton John playing any other Irish dates?

Yes! However, the Cork gig is set to be his final ever tour appearance in Ireland.

Elton will play at the 3Arena in Dublin later this year on December 3 and 4 with another gig in Belfast at the SSE Arena on December 6.

What can fans expect?

For Elton fans, the gig will be a final chance to see the iconic singer live.

All the hits can be expected, including Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer.

The tour promises to take the audiences “on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs”.

What have the reviews been like?

Overall, the show has been a hit for both crowds and critics.

Rolling Stone said of Elton’s first show of the tour (back in 2018) that it is the “most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show he’s ever attempted”.

The review of the opening night claimed that if Elton keeps the energy and joy of the first show, “it’s going to be one hell of a way to say goodbye”.

