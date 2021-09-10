Friday TV Tips: Joanne O'Riordan and Paul O'Connell on the Late Late Show

Cat Hospital

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Ali and Siobhan visit the Cat Hospital in Glanmire from Kerry with their cat, Hope, who was born with a condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), aka ‘wobbly cat syndrome’.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Featuring popular game show formats including The Price is Right; Play Your Cards Right, and Bullseye.

The North Water

BBC2, 9.30pm

Set in the late 1850s and starring Colin Farrell. A disgraced ex-army surgeon signs up as a ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. Conditions are tough as he finds himself battling the elements. But his crewmates are equally ferocious, in particular harpooner Drax (Farrell).

Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ireland’s Paralympic heroes, Samantha Mumba, Joanne O’Riordan, Joanne McNally, Paul O’Connell, Hermitage Green, and Orla Gartland are among the show's guests.

Paralympic heroes Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Gary O'Reilly, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, along with sports journalist Joanne O'Riordan, will talk about their success, their homecoming, and their medals.

Samantha Mumba will talk about raising her daughter in LA, the reality of life in the music business, and her new role as a judge in Last Singer Standing which is due to hit screens later this autumn.

Comedian, Joanne McNally will chat to Ryan Tubridy about why her therapist ghosted her and being kicked off a celebrity dating website.

Ireland Rugby coach and Munster legend Paul O'Connell will discuss how he finds life on the sideline with Ireland and the new challenges he is facing now that he is back with the national team. He’ll also discuss his ongoing work in schools throughout Ireland with Barnardos and why the lessons he learned through sport when he was growing up helped shape him as a father, player, and coach.

The extraordinary story of the long-lost siblings who were left as babies on either side of the Irish border only to find each other more than 50 years later through the help of DNA testing and the ITV programme Long Lost Family will feature.

Plus, Orla Gartland will perform You're Not Special Babe from her hit album Woman on The Internet, and Hermitage Green will premiere their new single Got to Give.

Sport

Soccer: Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2).

Lucifer

Netflix

Lucifer: the final season. A bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan

Series six is the final hurrah for Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. All the big names are back, from leading man Tom Ellis to showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

Come from Away

Apple TV+

7,000 people are stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. The local residents graciously welcome the 'come from aways' into their community and passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Speaking with Justine Picardie, author of Miss Dior — a look into the life of Catherine Dior, sister of fashion legend Christian, and a French Resistance fighter in the Second World War.