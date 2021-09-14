Tuesday TV Tips: Three siblings meet for the first time

Helen Ward, John and David McBride meet for the first time. Picture: ITV 

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

UTV, 9pm

In 1962 David McBride was wrapped in a shawl, placed in a tartan bag and left in the front seat of a random car on the outskirts of Belfast.

Then six years later, truck driver who stopped to make phone call in Dundalk found newborn Helen in phone box with a warm bottle by her side — also wrapped in a tartan bag.

The siblings were united last year on a Long Lost Families show.  

Then a Drogheda garda read David and Helen’s story — he made the connection to a case of an abandoned baby in Drogheda that his late father had worked on.

It turns out that a third baby named John, left in a phone box in Drogheda in 1965, is their brother.

Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain

Channel 4, 9pm

The Spice Girls on stage in 1997. Picture: Fiona Hanson, PA Photos
The Spice Girls on stage in 1997. Picture: Fiona Hanson, PA Photos

Sport

Champions League Live: Young Boys v Manchester United. KO 5.45pm. RTÉ2; Chelsea v Zenit, 8pm, BT Sport

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Carlo Gébler discusses new novel I, Antigone — a prequel to, and retelling of, the story of Oedipus Rex, as told by daughter Antigone.

The Alternative, RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: A 1985 Fanning Session from then-hotly-tipped rockers Cactus World News, and a 2019 Studio 8 performers from punk rockers Sprints.

the spice girlsspicelong lost family: born without a traceabandoned babyperson: david mcbrideperson: helen wardperson: television
