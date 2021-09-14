Tuesday TV Tips: Three siblings meet for the first time

In 1962 David McBride was wrapped in a shawl, placed in a tartan bag and left in the front seat of a random car on the outskirts of Belfast.
Then six years later, truck driver who stopped to make phone call in Dundalk found newborn Helen in phone box with a warm bottle by her side — also wrapped in a tartan bag.
The siblings were united last year on a Long Lost Families show.
Then a Drogheda garda read David and Helen’s story — he made the connection to a case of an abandoned baby in Drogheda that his late father had worked on.
It turns out that a third baby named John, left in a phone box in Drogheda in 1965, is their brother.
