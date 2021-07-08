Wannabe by the Spice Girls is 25: Did we ever find out what Zigga Zig Ah was all about?

It is 25 years since it was unleashed onto the world, but I can still perform the entire dance routine to Wannabe by the Spice Girls. I have to take rests in between the verses, but the enthusiasm is still there.

Coming off the back of a deeply emotional connection with Take That, East 17 and ultimately Oasis, the Spice Girls offered me something to aspire to. Whether I wanted to be Baby, Posh, Sporty, Ginger or Scary, I could be.

Giddy with female empowerment, in the video, the women mince around a restaurant that they have broken into. They wear lurex clothes the colour of the highlighters I used in school and I loved it. We all did.

Once the single took hold of the zeitgeist, teenage girls all over the world wrote out the lyrics in copies and learned them off by heart, practising the dance routine in groups and aligning ourselves and our style with one of the group.

They were singers who were mediocre at best and of a limited vocal range and this coy move from their management meant that almost anyone could carry a Spice Girls tune without recrimination.

Just like Mark Owen spoke/sang his haunting classic ‘Babe (I’m here again)’, who can forget 1996’s 'Say You’ll Be There', where Sporty was the only one who sang and the rest spoke powerful lyrics like “this time, you gotta take it easy, throwing far too much emotions at me.”

Wannabe was the beginning of over a decade in music where lyrics failed to make sense. Wannabe included gems like "I wanna huh, I wanna huh, I wanna huh, but what I really really really want is zigga zig ah". And it was only the beginning!

The following year, they surpassed themselves with "Stop right now, thank you very much, I need somebody with the human touch" in 'Stop'.

It was a time when a double vodka and Redbull was the height of sophistication. We wore strange runners with giant soles that made us tower over the boys in the nightclub, which were handy when we were trying to be served at the bar, but little else.

We clustered together on the dance floor, giving full - arms flailing - dance-offs along to the Spices, peeling our friends off the mouth of their current squeeze screaming 'it's our song' and dancing like drunk octopus in a glass box.

Listening to @hollyshortall talking bout Posh and Becks wedding and it reminded me how I kept the big OK mag special of their wedding that I kept for years and would just go back and open it to enjoy the pictures every so often. This outfit is still ICONIC #popsessed pic.twitter.com/cqrZAIKOPL — Sorcha Ní Chónchubhair (@ThatOConnorWan) July 4, 2019

When Posh went off and married David Beckham in Luttrellstown Castle in 1999 it all made perfect, beautiful sense. A Spice Girl, getting married to a gorgeous footballer on a throne in an actual castle. She had 'wannabeed' a queen, and there she was - on a made-up throne on a plywood stage, draped in red velvet.