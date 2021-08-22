Sunday TV Tips: All-Ireland final action; Kathryn Thomas goes from Malin to Mizen in her campervan

No Place Like Home

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Kathryn Thomas embarks on her summer 2021 expedition from the most northerly point on the island of Ireland, Malin Head. Her mission is to meander the western seaboard in her campervan for four weeks until she can’t go any further, crossing the finish line at the most southern tip of Ireland, Mizen Head. Kathryn announced in June that her second baby is due this winter.

"So literally….I cannot keep our news in any longer 😅.... Pádraig, Ellie Conor and myself are over the moon and feel incredibly grateful to be be able to share our news. Our little family is about to grow. All’s well…. I feel great and we cannot wait."

Serengeti II

BBC1, 5.35pm

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o takes over narrating duties from John Boyega for the second run of this superb series about savannah animals in their natural habitat.

Lupita Nyong'o narrates Serengeti II. Picture: @Lupita_Nyongo

Go Gasta

TG4, 8.30pm

Two teams of six from two different parishes where local rivalry exists on the football pitch go head to head to see who is the strongest and fastest team. In this episode it’s County Tipperary teams, Holycross and Upperchurch.

A tough course but Holycross give it loads in Go Gasta

Sport

All Ireland hurling final, Limerick v Cork, throw-in 3.30pm, RTÉ2

Premier League: Southampton v Manchester United; Arsenal v Chelsea, both 2pm, Sky Sports

Radio

The Lyric Feature Lyric FM, 6pm: The River Men: Pat Feeley meets with people from all walks of life as he travels along the River Feale, rising in the Mullaghareirk Mountains near Rockchapel, in Co Cork

Rogha gach Díogha R na G, 8pm: Students of UCC’s Cumann Drámaíochta bring us a taut, thrilling radio play by Alan Titley — the second in a two-part series.

The Bluffer’s Guide to Punk Rock RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his pop-music crash-courses with a look at punk, from the Undertones and the Ramones, to modern Irish exponents such as Thumper.