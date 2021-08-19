Thursday TV Tips: When a common cold led to toxic shock syndrome and amputations

— The Extraordinary Case of Alex Lewis is on Virgin Media One this evening


Alex Lewis with his son Sam. Picture: Channel 4

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Ireland’s Garden Heroes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

This week's theme is 'attention grabbers' and the contestants are Andrew who lives in Birr, Offaly with his husband Joseph and pets; Frances in Freshford, Co. Kilkenny who lives with husband Peter and children Eleri and Robyn, and a host of dogs, cats and hens; and Julie-Anne who lives in Kilnashane, Co. Laois with her husband Eoin and lots of rescue animals.

Glórtha ón Imeall

TG4, 8.30pm

A look back at some of the interview and performances on Imeall: Úna Mullally, Theo Dorgan and Tristan Rosenstock feature. In this episode Micheal D Higgins visits Galway's iconic 'An Taibhdhearc' theatre, and Imelda May performs.

The Extraordinary Case of Alex Lewis

Virgin Media One, 11.05pm

Documentary about Alex Lewis, who lost both legs and both arms in 2013, after he caught a common cold that led to life-threatening toxic shock syndrome, multiple amputations and a face unrecognisable from surgery.

This programme tells the story of his battle to rebuild his life and relationships.

Radio

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty presents live highlights from UK soul/hip-hop fusionists Nubiyan Twist's recent performance at the Round Chapel, in Hackney, London.

