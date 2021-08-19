Thursday TV Tips: When a common cold led to toxic shock syndrome and amputations

This week's theme is 'attention grabbers' and the contestants are Andrew who lives in Birr, Offaly with his husband Joseph and pets; Frances in Freshford, Co. Kilkenny who lives with husband Peter and children Eleri and Robyn, and a host of dogs, cats and hens; and Julie-Anne who lives in Kilnashane, Co. Laois with her husband Eoin and lots of rescue animals.
A look back at some of the interview and performances on Imeall: Úna Mullally, Theo Dorgan and Tristan Rosenstock feature. In this episode Micheal D Higgins visits Galway's iconic 'An Taibhdhearc' theatre, and Imelda May performs.
Documentary about Alex Lewis, who lost both legs and both arms in 2013, after he caught a common cold that led to life-threatening toxic shock syndrome, multiple amputations and a face unrecognisable from surgery.
This programme tells the story of his battle to rebuild his life and relationships.
2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty presents live highlights from UK soul/hip-hop fusionists Nubiyan Twist's recent performance at the Round Chapel, in Hackney, London.