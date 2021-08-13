Friday TV Tips: 'There are only bad options. It's about finding the best one' — a film with some of the best one-liners going

The son of a concentration camp commandant befriends an imprisoned Jewish boy, while remaining oblivious to the horrors around them. Film based on a novel by Irish writer, John Boyne.
This documentary charts the Boleyn family's rise and fall, and begins with Thomas, the patriarch of the Boleyns, who is determined to elevate the family name.
Rachel Nickell, 23, was stabbed to death in front of her two-year-old son in 1992. He was found clinging to his mother's lifeless body and asking her to 'wake up'. The investigation into her killer was flawed and controversial.
Ben Affleck stars and directs. The CIA uses a movie shoot as cover to smuggle Americans out of Iran during the revolution.
GAA: Minor hurling championship All Ireland semi final:v champions, TG4, 7.15pm
Premier League:v , 8pm, Sky Sports
Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy — and on the run for his life. John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son) plays Beckett (below) who is desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name.
The authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy. The cast also includes Alicia Vikander and Boyd Holbrook.
An action thriller that’s been compared tocrossed with .
Frank Grillo (Marvel supervillain Brock Rumlow) plays Roy Pulver, a retired Delta Force soldier stuck in a relentless time loop that always ends with his death.
As he comes to understand why he is trapped there he has to get to grips with the sacrifice he must make to put a stop to the cycle, once and for all.
Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh are also among the cast.
, LyricFM, 1pm: Revisiting the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as pianist Cédric Tiberghien performs Beethoven’s .
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Actor Niamh Algar discusses her role in new thriller movie , which sees an ‘80s video censor try to solve her sister’s disappearance.