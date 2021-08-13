Friday TV Tips: 'There are only bad options. It's about finding the best one' — a film with some of the best one-liners going

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

RTÉ2, 9pm

The son of a concentration camp commandant befriends an imprisoned Jewish boy, while remaining oblivious to the horrors around them. Film based on a novel by Irish writer, John Boyne.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas: a story of innocence in a world of ignorance

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family

BBC2, 9pm

This documentary charts the Boleyn family's rise and fall, and begins with Thomas, the patriarch of the Boleyns, who is determined to elevate the family name.

Deceit

Channel 4, 9pm

Rachel Nickell, 23, was stabbed to death in front of her two-year-old son in 1992. He was found clinging to his mother's lifeless body and asking her to 'wake up'. The investigation into her killer was flawed and controversial.

The real-life murder of Rachel Nickell is recalled in drama Deceit

Argo

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ben Affleck stars and directs. The CIA uses a movie shoot as cover to smuggle Americans out of Iran during the revolution.

"If I'm doing a fake movie, it's gonna be a fake hit."

Sport

GAA: Minor hurling championship All Ireland semi final: Galway v Leinster champions, TG4, 7.15pm

Premier League: Brentford v Arsenal, 8pm, Sky Sports

Beckett

Netflix

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy — and on the run for his life. John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son) plays Beckett (below) who is desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name.

The authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy. The cast also includes Alicia Vikander and Boyd Holbrook.

Beckett: with John David Washington

Boss Level

Amazon Prime

An action thriller that’s been compared to Groundhog Day crossed with Minority Report.

Frank Grillo (Marvel supervillain Brock Rumlow) plays Roy Pulver, a retired Delta Force soldier stuck in a relentless time loop that always ends with his death.

As he comes to understand why he is trapped there he has to get to grips with the sacrifice he must make to put a stop to the cycle, once and for all.

Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh are also among the cast.

Boss Level: with Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo

Radio

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: Revisiting the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as pianist Cédric Tiberghien performs Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations, Op.120.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Actor Niamh Algar discusses her role in new thriller movie Censor, which sees an ‘80s video censor try to solve her sister’s disappearance.