Monday TV Tips: I don't have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills — settle down for a movie classic this evening

Taken

RTÉ2, 9pm

A 'family in jeopardy' classic. Will you be able to resist saying "I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you" along with Bryan Mills? The former CIA agent puts his old skills to use in rescuing his daughter from a gang of European sex traffickers. Thriller, starring Liam Neeson, Famke Janssen and Maggie Grace.

How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours

Channel 4, 8pm

Anna Richardson and her team of money-saving ninjas demonstrate several ways to save money and sort out our homes.

Rampart

TG4, 9.30pm

Misanthropic cop, Dave Brown, is caught on camera beating a suspect, an incident which brings his past offences to light. Crime drama, starring Woody Harrelson, Ice Cube, Ned Beatty, Ben Foster and Sigourney Weaver.

Woody Harrelson stars as Dave Brown in Rampart (2012)

Sport

The Galway Races, coverage begins 5pm, RTÉ2

Every Breath You Take

NOW TV

Psychiatrist Philip (Casey Affleck) hasn't processed the death of his young son in a car accident with his wife Grace (Michelle Monaghan) behind the wheel.

Instead, he has thrown himself into his work, compromising ethical boundaries with one patient, Daphne (Emily Alyn Lind), to earn her fragile trust. Daphne dies by suicide, and her grief-stricken brother James (Sam Claflin) becomes attached to Philip as one of the last people his sister called before she took her life.

Every Breath You Take

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri speak about their documentary, The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, focusing on Björn Andrésen, the child star of the 1971 film, Death in Venice, and how, 50 years on, he is still haunted by the exploitation he suffered during filming of the movie and its promotion.

Across the Line: Introducing BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm: More essential new music from all over the island of Ireland, including Derry indie-poppers Lavengro in live session.