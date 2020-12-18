Liam Neeson delights hospital staff with special delivery

A Covid-19 unit at a Melbourne hospital received a very special delivery this week after actor Liam Neeson sent a bouquet of flowers to the frontline staff along with a handwritten thank-you note.

The Irish film star is currently working on a new project in the Australian city and wanted to send something to the hardworking nurses at the Royal Hospital Melbourne to let them know he was thinking of them.

The staff of the Acute Medical Unit, which has acted as a Covid-19 ward this year, tweeted a photo with the flowers and said they were “starstruck".

Liam Neeson is filming a movie in Melbourne and was kind enough to send in some flowers to our Acute Medical Unit, which was a COVID-19 ward this year.



“I will find you...and I will...treat you,” the team cleverly captioned the announcement, sharing Neeson’s handwritten note.

“To all you Aussie and Irish nurses, Thinking of you all, much love and respect,” Neeson wrote.

The 68-year-old has been keeping to himself while filming his new movie, Backlight, in order to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Victoria has had strict lockdowns in place this year, similar to Ireland's level 5 restrictions. Back when the pandemic first hit, however, the Australian government closed its borders and started putting any returning residents and citizens through a strict 14-day quarantine in a hotel room.

Neeson, who has British citizenship and was traveling for essential work, completed his quarantine in Sydney before travelling to Melbourne and been largely staying in his hotel room since.

Director, Paul Currie, told Melbourne newspaper The Age “He hasn’t had time to go out to restaurants or anything like that, and we can’t let him out anyway.”

Neeson has been vocal about his support for healthcare staff before, especially those who helped him during the time of his wife Natasha Richardson’s death in 2009.

Back in April during the height of this year’s pandemic, he also made a video to offer words of encouragement to the staff at the New Milford Hospital near his home in Connecticut.

"During this challenging and worrisome time, I'm feeling encouraged by the hospital's readiness for this serious health crisis,” the Antrim native said in the video.

"Together, we'll get through this. Let's make that our promise to one another."