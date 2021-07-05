Monday TV Tips: Confessions of an Ibiza drug mule

GAA Cúl Camps

TG4, 7.30pm

This episode features Donegal star Ryan McHugh along with Cork Camogie captain Linda Collins. The Forde and Ó Maoilchiaráin families practise their skills at home.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

BBC1, 11.05pm

Five-part series on Michaella McCollum who boarded her first-ever flight aged 19 to Ibiza. A few weeks later, she is arrested at Peru's Lima airport smuggling a huge amount of cocaine. The first episode focuses on how McCollum was initially recruited.

Long Lost Family

UTV, 9pm

Dominic Matteo who played for Liverpool, Sunderland, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, and Stoke City, contacted the programme after recovering from a brain tumour.

Heist: The Northern Bank Robbery

BBC Two, 9.30pm

Two families were held hostage for 24 hours, while two bank employees were forced to rob £26.5million. Despite an international police investigation and heavily rumoured IRA involvement, the case remains unsolved after 16 years.

Ireland’s Rich List 2021

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Features John and Patrick Collison — founders of online payments company, Stripe. Super-successful Cork businessman Dan Kiely, discusses his latest venture. After Dan and his wife Linda made their fortune as founders of VoxPro, they set up The Republic of Work — a hub for young entrepreneurs with ideas.

Horizon Tokyo

RTÉ One, 10.35pm

Self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, Thomas Barr, is looking to banish the demons of a 4th place finish in Rio by taking on world leaders in the build-up to the games. Track cyclist, Orla Walsh, shares her story of going from a boozy office worker to the pinnacle of elite sport as she tries to qualify in the team pursuit. Leon Reid has an outstanding charge threatening his dream of qualifying for the Irish Olympic team.

Thomas Barr is Tokyo bound

Radio

Aistí ón Aer R na G, 4.10pm: Radio essays that touch on the benefits of music: contributions with Freda Nic Giolla Chatháin, Peter Browne, Cormac de Barra, and Breandán Feiritéar.

We Love Books RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Jess Kidd shares tools of the trade for aspiring authors, plus tonnes of book chat to keep young bookworms turning pages.

The Stephen McCauley Show BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: Synonymous with bands like Mercury Rev & The Flaming Lips, US music producer Dave Fridmann joins Stephen McCauley in an hour-long career retrospective.

ATL Introducing BBC Radio Ulster, 9pm: Folk-pop breakout Dani Larkin performs live and in session, plus new Irish music with presenter Gemma Bradley.