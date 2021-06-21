Monday TV Tips: Lives changed utterly overnight

Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Keir Starmer

Virgin Media One, 9pm

An interview with the leader of Britain's Labour party, offering a revealing insight into the man behind the politician.

Wind River

TG4, 9.30pm

A veteran hunter helps an FBI agent investigate the murder of a young woman on a Wyoming Native American reservation. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner and Graham Greene. Directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Border Lives

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

100 years ago, some people on the island of Ireland went to sleep in one country and woke up the following morning in another. In the century since, inequality, sectarianism and ‘the Troubles’ have overshadowed the stories of people who got up every day, fed their families and attempted to get on with their lives. Presenter Miriam O’Callaghan speaks to some of those people.

She meets sisters Joan and Maureen who recall their memories of the Belfast Blitz during World War 2. And Miriam speaks to Billy Kohner whose parents moved to Northern Ireland as Jewish refugees from the former Czechoslovakia and lived in a barn on a farm for four years before setting up their own business.

Sport

UEFA Euro 2020: Ukraine v Austria (ko 5pm); Russia v Denmark (ko 8pm, RTÉ2 and BBC One); North Macedonia v Netherlands (ko 5pm, UTV).

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm Deirdre Kinahan's 'The Saviour' at Cork Midsummer reviewed; Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' remembered fifty years on from its release.

The Stephen McCauley Show BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm Morgan MacIntyre and Gemma Doherty of 'atmosfolk' duo Saint Sister examine and premiere tracks from their forthcoming album, discuss their musical roots, and the prevalence of women in modern Irish music.

Groover's Corner RTÉ 2XM, 9pm Peter Curtin talks with Bitten Twice collective producer Rory Sweeney about new album 'I Like You'.