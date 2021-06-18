Friday TV Tips: A teenager finds it takes balls to seek help for a lump on his testicle

My Left Nut

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

Series following 15-year old Mick (Nathan Quinn O’Rawe) as he discovers a swelling on his left testicle. Mick’s plan to hide his swelling backfires and he’s horrified to find the whole school talking about the bulge in his trousers. Rachael thinks Mick is spreading rumours about her. Catch episode-one on RTÉ Player.

Sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Sweden v Slovakia (ko 2pm); Croatia v Czech Republic (ko 5pm), and England v Scotland (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2).

Physical

Apple TV+

A 10-part comedy-drama set in a Southern Californian beach community in the 1980s. Rose Byrne plays dutiful housewife, Sheila Rubin, supporting her husband as he tries to develop a political career. Sheila discovers aerobics and realises her passion could develop into a groundbreaking business.

Fatherhood

Netflix

Emotional comedy-drama based on Matthew Logelin’s 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, which author documents the grief he felt after the sudden death of his childhood sweetheart and wife Liz, 27 hours after the birth of their first child. Kevin Hart plays Matthew. Melody Hurd steals the show and tugs at the heartstrings as Matthew’s daughter, Maddy.

Fatherhood with Kevin Hart and Melody Hurd, on Netflix

Radio

Beethoven 250, Lyric FM, 7pm: One year on from the intended European celebration of the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth in December 1770, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra perform some of the great composer’s works at the National Concert Hall.