Thursday TV Tips: Let's look at how being cooped up in lockdown hits one dysfunctional family

Together

BBC2, 9pm

Comedy-drama, written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Stephen Daldry, focusing on the lockdown as a consequence of the Covid-19 virus, and examines how it impacts one dysfunctional family. It follows an unnamed couple, played by Sharon Horgan ( Motherland and Catastrophe) and James McAvoy ( X-Men and Shameless), who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship while being cooped up together.

She is a charity worker, a coordinator for all of Europe at a refugee charity. He is a self-employed, self-made man who runs a boutique computing consultancy. He's been forced to furlough his staff and take up growing vegetables — something he's very proud of.

Arthur is their 10-year-old son and the one thing that has kept his parents' relationship together. Until lockdown hits.

Sharon Horgan said: "We shot this in 10 days so it was a beautifully stressful experience, but it also felt like we were making something important."

The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick

Channel 4, 8pm

Irish veterinary surgeon, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, and his team meet 10-year-old Doberman, Rolo, with a tumour in the humerus bone near his shoulder, leaving him with a limp and in terrible pain. One option is a full limb amputation, but Rolo’s leg could possibly be saved by cutting out the affected part of the bone and replacing it with a unique implant of Noel’s own invention: a scapula-humeral endoprosthesis. An unusual patient is brought to the practice as an emergency by self-confessed ferret fanatics, Ben and Melanie.

The Supervet meets Astrid, a young ferret with a bundle of energy. He says "this little lady needs to take it easy while she recovers from the delicate surgery to repair her tibia fracture - not so simple when you are a ferret mischief-maker".

And puddle-loving five-year-old labrador, Jeff, has been suffering developmental elbow disease, which has caused severe life-long arthritis, and sadly, it can’t be managed by medication alone.

Supervet: Rolo started limping and owners, Sue and Phil, brought him to the Prof Noel Fitzpatrick

The Handmaid's Tale

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

June reunites with loved ones and confronts her nemesis — but struggles with her newfound freedom.

The Handmaid's Tale: June and Serena Joy in Canada

Sport

UEFA EURO 2020: Ukraine v North Macedonia (ko 2pm); Denmark v Belgium (ko 5pm), and Netherlands v Austria (ko 8pm. All RTÉ2).

Black Summer

Netflix from today

Naming whole companies — or TV series — after a specific place, time or product can end up causing quirky incongruities when you want to expand or change the setting. I'm thinking of Carphone Warehouse which operates from high streets and shopping centres and... doesn't sell carphones. It seems that Black Summer was popular enough to merit a second season — but seasons change and this one is set in the ...winter.

It's the same theme otherwise though. It's a zombie apocalypse and frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate. If you were hooked on Walking Dead and tolerated Z Nation , were intrigued by the concept of Army of the Dead (but irritated by the plotholes), and loved Shaun of the Dead then definitely check it out.

Black Summer: Jaime King as Rose. Picture: Michelle Faye Fraser/Netflix

Radio

An Seisiún, R na G, 7pm: Part two of the new series: fiddler Bernadette Nic Gabhann, self-described ‘Daidí of Reg-gael-ton’ Ushmush, and singer Tadhg write and record three new songs together overnight.