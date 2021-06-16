Wednesday TV Tips: You play to your strengths, pal. That's all any of us can do — Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love

— it's the Great British Sewing Bee final and three Euro 2020 games this evening
Crazy, Stupid, Love stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, John Carroll Lynch, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon

The Great British Sewing Bee — final

BBC1, 9pm

The competitors have to make a little girl’s bridesmaid dress and a glamorous off-the-shoulder evening gown. They also have to turn homeware items such as cushions, bead curtains and tablecloths into dramatic and fun outfits fit to wear at a summer festival.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A middle-aged man is left adrift when his wife dumps him, until his drinking buddy gives him a crash course in being single. Comedy, with Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling.

Sport

UEFA Euro 2020: Finland v Russia (ko 2pm); Turkey v Wales (ko 5pm), and Italy v Switzerland (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Jonathan Lee talks to Seán Rocks about his new book The Great Mistake.

