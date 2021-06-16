Wednesday TV Tips: You play to your strengths, pal. That's all any of us can do — Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love

The Great British Sewing Bee — final

BBC1, 9pm

The competitors have to make a little girl’s bridesmaid dress and a glamorous off-the-shoulder evening gown. They also have to turn homeware items such as cushions, bead curtains and tablecloths into dramatic and fun outfits fit to wear at a summer festival.

The Great British Sewing Bee

Crazy, Stupid, Love

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A middle-aged man is left adrift when his wife dumps him, until his drinking buddy gives him a crash course in being single. Comedy, with Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling.

You play to your strengths, pal. That's all any of us can do — Ryan Gosling as Jacob Palmer in Crazy, Stupid, Love

Sport

UEFA Euro 2020: Finland v Russia (ko 2pm); Turkey v Wales (ko 5pm), and Italy v Switzerland (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Jonathan Lee talks to Seán Rocks about his new book The Great Mistake.